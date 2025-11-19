Old School RuneScape has been around for, oh, about 12 years now, and in all that time it's never gotten a new skill. Players have been working with—and making great sport of—the set of skills it inherited from the original RuneScape, which itself last got a new skill (that'd be Hunter) all the way back in 2006.

Well, welcome to a new era. Today, after much testing and debate, Jagex finally sent OSRS' first new skill ever out into the world earlier today. Sailing has landed with a—wait for it—splash, and promises to let players "Take to the high seas, traverse hazardous waters, learn new skill integrations, and finally find out what lies in the uncharted oceans of Gielinor."

It's not just a new skill, mind you. If you're letting players pilot ships, you're kind of obliged to give them somewhere to go in them and something to do in them. Jagex adjures you to find "new adventures and NPCs," to deal with "new threats and face monsters from both the sea and the skies," and to "Max out the brand-new Sailing Skill and earn ship upgrades with each new level."

Also, "Get to know the Tortugan species on The Great Conch Island." Which sounds quite pleasant.

It's a big deal. Depending on how you count the days, it's either the venerable MMO's first skill in 12 years of existence or—even wilder, if you ask me—its first since the introduction of Hunter 19 years ago. You've gotta wonder how its community, which knows what it likes and isn't shy about saying it, has taken to it.

Honestly? They seem pretty chuffed! Well, except for one guy whose boat came with the name "Morbid Loner." Oh, or the guy whose ship was called "Brown Lament." But that aside, the vibe around the game's community looks quite positive to an outside observer like myself, some to-be-expected bug reports aside.

"Very excited, honestly can’t believe it is here," says player TheSymbioticPanda. "Proud of the Jagex team for taking the steps they have to ensure a smooth launch."

"Going in blind, just completed the first quest and have the music up and I'm loving it," writes Coolica1. "No idea what's best to do from here but I'll figure it out."

"Anxious. Very anxious," writes Send_Me_Dachshunds. "Such a big update, maybe the biggest this game will ever have, and a lot can go wrong... but I trust this dev team to chart this course."