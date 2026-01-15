New World will join the graveyard of defunct MMOs when it goes offline in 2027

News
By published

The MMO's last season will be extended until its final day.

New World
(Image credit: Amazon Games)

New World, the only Amazon game that stuck around long enough to find a steady amount of players, is now being ushered toward the graveyard with all the other games the ecommerce megacorp has shut down for good. And now we have the date for its final day: January 31, 2027.

The game has now been delisted from Steam and every platform you could buy it on, and will only be playable by anyone who already owns it. Amazon says in a post about the news that the only way to refund the game is to contact the customer service of the platform you bought it on. There will be no refunds for Marks of Fortune, the MMO's premium currency.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.