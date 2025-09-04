Hollow Knight: Silksong live launch coverage: It's finally here

There are those who thought this day would never come. What are they to Silkpost about now?

After years of happily working on Silksong in peace and quiet, Team Cherry announced the long-awaited release date of September 4, 2025, and here we are. The big day. With no advance review copies sent to press or streamers, we're going to be jumping into Silksong right alongside everyone else when it unlocks on Steam. No doubt we're in for a day of surprises, emotional community reactions and enough memes to rattle Reddit's servers.

Will Silksong smash any Steam records? Will someone superhuman speedrun their way to the end in a matter of hours? Will Zote or Quirrel be waiting out there for us in Silksong's new kingdom?

Whatever awaits, we'll be chronicling Silksong's launch day right here.

Get ready with Silksong's launch trailer

Just in case you missed it, here's Silksong's launch trailer, where Team Cherry finally announced the release date. It's packed full of action.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When exactly does Silksong unlock?

There were no pre-orders for Silksong, which means the game can't be purchased or downloaded until the minute it goes live on Steam and consoles. Here are a few major timezones from the Silksong release time: