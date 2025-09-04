Hollow Knight: Silksong live launch coverage: It's finally here
All the launch day news, reactions and Silkposting after the seven year wait for Silksong comes to an end.
There are those who thought this day would never come. What are they to Silkpost about now?
After years of happily working on Silksong in peace and quiet, Team Cherry announced the long-awaited release date of September 4, 2025, and here we are. The big day. With no advance review copies sent to press or streamers, we're going to be jumping into Silksong right alongside everyone else when it unlocks on Steam. No doubt we're in for a day of surprises, emotional community reactions and enough memes to rattle Reddit's servers.
Will Silksong smash any Steam records? Will someone superhuman speedrun their way to the end in a matter of hours? Will Zote or Quirrel be waiting out there for us in Silksong's new kingdom?
Whatever awaits, we'll be chronicling Silksong's launch day right here.
Get ready with Silksong's launch trailer
Just in case you missed it, here's Silksong's launch trailer, where Team Cherry finally announced the release date. It's packed full of action.
When exactly does Silksong unlock?
There were no pre-orders for Silksong, which means the game can't be purchased or downloaded until the minute it goes live on Steam and consoles. Here are a few major timezones from the Silksong release time:
- US West: 7 am PT
- US East: 10 am ET
- UK: 3 pm BST
- Australia East: 12 am AEST (September 5)
Hollow Knight: Silksong Twitch viewer numbers jumped from 71.4k to 101k in a matter of minutes
With half an hour to go until the game unlocks, streamers have set up waiting rooms for players to join in anticipation. The total number of viewers under the Hollow Knight: Silksong tag is literally jumping up as you read this. 101K... 102K... 104K...
Someone has compiled a list of events that have taken place between Silksong's initial reveal on February 14, 2019 and today. I make the "I've lived one thousand lives since then" joke a lot, but this really makes me feel like I have. I'm sure there's plenty more that could be added to this already extensive list, however, I'd probably have a breakdown if I looked any further into it. Three Sonic the Hedgehog films? That's obscene.
One last little reminder before Skong finally releases from r/Silksong
60 minutes to go!
Longest hour of my life, I fear. I've got the Hollow Knight soundtrack blasting. I'm staring at the "less than an hour" unlock countdown on Steam while scrolling through the last moments of chaos in the Subreddit. I'm going to start impatiently gnawing on a Hornet Nendoroid soon. I mean it. If I were a monkey in a zoo, I'd be swinging off the bars of my enclosure right now.
The Silksong subredditers are starting to jump ship.
That's how you know it's real. Players have started signing out of their beloved safe haven to avoid spoilers, even an hour from launch. It's quite emotional, actually.
My final goodbye, skongers from r/Silksong
Don't remember anything that happened in Hollow Knight? Here's our favorite recap.
We have two favorite Hollow Knight lore videos to watch before playing Silksong, and you can hit the link for the longer one, which asks for an hour and 17 minutes of your time. But if you're more in the mood for a nice quick recap to get you in the mood, our shorter favorite is the way to go. Here's a four minute journey through the major events in Hallownest's history. You likely won't need to know any of this for Silksong, but hey, this'll bring you four minutes closer to launch time.
A quick recap of the lead-up to Silksong's launch
Two weeks ago Team Cherry finally announced Silksong's release date, giving us a bit of a run-up to the game's long-awaited launch. Here's some of what we've written about Silksong since then:
- Here's every game that Silksong's surprise release has delayed as indies scramble to escape its powerful aura
- After 30 minutes with Hollow Knight: Silksong, I'm desperate to play another 100 hours of its refined, needle-sharp action
- Almost 1,700 days—or 4.6 years—of daily Silksong news later, its brave watchman is finally ready to 'play Silksong in peace, however I want' and rest
- Hollow Knight's creators didn't want to be constrained by the 'metroidvania' label, but they accidentally set a standard that every game since—even Silksong—has to reckon with
- Delays to escape the shadow of a launch like Silksong are about way more than just day 1 players: 'Every game has to fight and use whatever edge they've got available to stay visible'
Countdown to Silksong launch
90 minutes: That's all that's left of the seven year wait for Hollow Knight's sequel. Silksong will unlock on Steam at 3 pm BST. If you don't know what to do with yourself, well, you've got exactly enough time left to watch the 2024 Summer Games Done Quick speedrun of Hollow Knight. Just an idea.