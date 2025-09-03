$350 collector's editions, an 8-billion all-time peak, and fake thank-you letters: Silksong's finest meme merchants enjoy one last bout of Silkposting before the curtain call

I can't believe I'm saying this, friends. But in just one day at the time of writing, r/Silksong will become a normal videogame subreddit. The sacrificed dreamers shall awake from their slumber. Those banished will finally return. Snosk will turn into a pile of ash or something, and Ara will finally be able to rest. Silksong is, indeed, tomorrow.

Most importantly, Silkposts are to become a thing of the past. In case you're unfamiliar, this time-honoured tradition belongs to r/Silksong, a test of sanity and ingenuity both. The aim is to give anyone following the community a miniature heart-attack before they see the "Silkpost" flair, put their hands on their hips, and go 'oh you'. Or become completely feral and eat their computer.

Probably the latter, if I'm being honest.

But what joke, I ask you, does a jester play on a court that will be gone when the sun rises? What jape do we enjoy when the lights are being turned off, one-by-one? How do you fool the masses when they have ironclad hope? Turns out, there are plenty of ways. This last week of Silkposting has still been a doozy. In no particular order:

Okay, I lied—there's some particular order, because my favourite by far is this entirely fake, hallucinated thank-you letter from Team Cherry. There isn't even a joke in the body text. It's just designed to make you think the developer might've thanked the community for waiting this long. That's the entire thing. We are truly operating on a higher cosmic plane of bit-peddling.

Having drank deep of the Silksanity waters from time-to-time myself, I can't help but feel a little sad. This is the end of an era; a confusing, baffling, sacrifice-filled nightmare of an era, but an era nonetheless. Tomorrow we shall play Silksong and go back to our lives—the master of two worlds, unable to truly return to normalcy, but forced to come home. It's truly been an honour.