Silksong PC features: Ultrawide, 16:10 for Steam Deck, uncapped framerate and more

Hollow Knight: Silksong's PC system requirements are humble enough to run on a decade-old rig with ease, and that was never really in doubt. But we did have questions about some of its technical features leading up to launch. Would it be locked to 60 fps? What aspect ratios would it support other than 16:9, if any?

My first stop after booting up the game was the options menu, and I found some pleasant surprises there. As a 2D action game without need for features like DLSS or ray tracing, Silksong has the key features we'd hope for and some nices bonuses, too.

And yes, it's Steam Deck Verified. ✅

Hollow Knight: Silksong's graphics settings

Aspect ratio support: 16:9, 16:10, 21:9

16:9, 16:10, 21:9 Screen modes: Fullscreen, Windowed, Borderless Windowed

Fullscreen, Windowed, Borderless Windowed V-Sync: On / Off

On / Off Particle effects: Normal / Low

Normal / Low Blur quality: High / Low

High / Low Framerate cap: 30 / 60 / 120 / 144 / 165 / Off

While there aren't beefy graphics options to "crank up" here, we're happy to see 21:9 ultrawide support and 16:10, the aspect ratio used by the Steam Deck. Note that the ultraultrawide 32:9 is not supported.

Silksong's framerate cap option likely scales higher than 165 Hz, but that's the highest refresh display we've been able to test on so far. If you're on a 240 Hz+ display, though, you likely have more than enough GPU power to simply set the framerate cap to off and run the game at the full speed of your display.

Hollow Knight: Silksong controller and keyboard bindings

The basics. Silksong only has one controller configuration, but you're free to rebind the buttons if you want.

Upon boot Hollow Knight recommends using a controller, but it does have full keyboard input support. You can also rebind all the movement and action keys on a keyboard, or to mouse buttons.

There are no secondary keybinding options.

Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay and sound settings

Language: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian

English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian Camera Shake: On / Reduced / Off

On / Reduced / Off HUD Appearance: Small / Large / Off

Small / Large / Off Show in-game achievement messages: On / Off

On / Off Kickstarter backer credits: On / Off

On / Off Master Volume, Sound Volume, Music Volume: 1 - 10

1 - 10 Hero Voice: On / Off

Silksong has no difficulty options.

Camera shake is a nice accessibility option for players bothered by jarring screen movements, though Silksong lacks other helpful features like color filters, customizable damage indicators or audio cues, or a screen reader.

I'm always happy to see the option to disable the HUD right in the game menu to make it easier to take clean screenshots, and the two scaling options should help when playing on screens ranging in size from a giant TV to a small handheld.

The Hero Voice option is a funny toggle to include. I guess some folks really don't like the little barks and mumbles of unvoiced characters, huh?

Hollow Knight: Silksong's system requirements

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer

Windows 10 version 21H1 (build 19043) or newer Processor: Intel Core i5-3470

Intel Core i5-3470 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB)

GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB), Radeon R9 380 (2GB) DirectX: Version 10

Version 10 Storage: 8 GB available space

Minimum