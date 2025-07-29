Tales of the Shire's Bywater is absolutely brimming with things for you to collect while you wander around. But, when you're finally ready to turn your harvest into delicious meals for your fellow hobbits, you may realise you're a bit short on a few things. So, knowing where to find raspberries and all the other little ingredients you ought to fill your pantry with is your key to a good meal.

Luckily, raspberries are one of the easier fruits to forage given you're looking in the right season. You'll need them for dishes like raspberry hazelnut sponge and rhubarb and raspberry cake, so they're worth collecting as soon as possible, especially if you're hosting a hobbit with a particularly sweet tooth. Here's where you need to head to get a punnet for yourself.

Where to find raspberries in Tales of the Shire

Raspberries will only grow in summer, so if you're in any other season, you'll have to wait until you can get ahold of them. Otherwise, this little red fruit can be found on bushes in open fields all around Bywater in summer. With that said, they look incredibly similar to currants, since both fruits are small and red, so there's a chance you might be picking the wrong thing.

A lot of the time, raspberry bushes can be found in clusters. Which means if you've just found a bunch, there's likely to be a few more bushes nearby. When you've picked them, a little berry icon will also appear on your map so you'll be able to go to that spot and find them again the next day. This will reset at the end of a season though since new forageables mean new markers on the map.

My favourite spot to head for raspberries is to the west of Sandyman's, where the big field is. A lot of the bushes towards the back will have raspberries on throughout summer and are usually where I head if my stocks are running low and I need some guaranteed fruit. You'll also be able to gather berries from the bushes around tunnels or under any bridges while you travel there from your hobbit hole as well, as these tend to offer raspberries throughout summer too.