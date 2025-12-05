Netflix sells the studio behind Cozy Grove back to its original owners, freeing the studio to bring its mobile life sim to other platforms
Spry Fox is an indie once again.
Spry Fox, the Seattle-based studio behind cozy games like Cozy Grove, got purchased by Netflix back in 2022 when the streaming giant was really trying to get into this whole videogame thing. While the acquisition did bear fruit—an upcoming mobile co-op life sim called Spirit Crossing—Spry Fox is parting ways with its owner after just three years, as reported by Game File.
Netflix is still on publishing duties for Spirit Crossing's mobile release, but it sounds like the now independent Spry Fox is keen to put the game on other platforms too. The Game File article shares a statement from studio co-founder David Edery: "Spirit Crossing was built to connect the world, bring people together and inspire kindness, so being able to bring the game to as many players, across different platforms, is truly the best thing for the game."
It seems to be a more peaceable transition than Netflix's sudden closure of Team Blue, which happened before the developer ever released a game. Both indicate shifting priorities for Netflix Games, though, which got a new president in ex-Epic exec Alain Tascan last year. Shortly after the closure of Team Blue, Netflix laid off an undisclosed number of people at Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, but then in October it offered up to $840,000 per year for a new Director of Generative AI for Games—make of that what you will.
It's not clear what this means for Spry Fox in the long term, but I'm elated to know Spirit Crossing may come to PC one day. I'm always game for another life sim—especially a multiplayer one—but not so game that I'd try to rope my PC gaming friends into a mobile exclusive.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.