How to get pregnant and have a baby in Inzoi
There's only one way to make a baby, at least for now.
Pregnancy and parenting has long been a big favorite among life sim fans and Inzoi delivers on that instinct to create new life. It's pretty easy to have a baby in Inzoi, as long as you know what the current parameters are. At least at launch, there's pretty much only one way to get pregnant (you're familiar, I'm sure) and one kind of couple (heterosexual ones) that can have babies, though.
I'll walk you through how to attempt getting pregnant, what to expect from gestation, and how to actually have a baby when it's finally time.
How to have a baby in Inzoi
To have a baby in Inzoi you need to be married first. Sorry, no out of wedlock procreation allowed—at least right now. Here's how to get pregnant in Inzoi:
- With either spouse, interact with your partner and select the "more" dialogue
- Click the "Romance" category and then "Suggest having a baby"
- Wait for your Zois to walk themselves to bed and have a big blurry heart obscure their baby-making attempt
- Afterwards, click the red exclamation mark on your female Zoi's portrait to take a pregnancy test
- If the pregnancy test is positive, you will give birth in three days
- After 72 hours, click the red exclamation mark on your pregnant Zoi's portrait to give birth
You do have to specifically intend to get your Zoi pregnant. Using the "set mood next to bed" interaction won't prompt you to take a pregnancy test afterwards so there's no "risky woohoo" equivalent. As in real life, getting pregnant may take a couple tries. My Zoi conceived after two attempts.
During the three days of pregnancy, your Zoi's stomach will get larger each day and they'll have some pregnancy specific interactions. They can invite others to feel their stomach, choose several different baby planning conversation topics with their spouse, look at ultrasound pictures on their phone, and shop for baby products on the computer.
After the 72 hours of pregnancy are up—wouldn't that be a dream gestational period—you can prompt your Zoi to give birth. They'll experience what appear to be contractions and then enter a cutscene showing them with a swaddled infant after delivery. Back at home, you'll have a baby in a bassinet. You can't pick your infant up and carry them around but there are several different interactions.
Can you adopt a baby in Inzoi?
Having a baby is only available for opposite sex couples right now, but an adoption system is part of the official Inzoi roadmap and currently planned for Update 1 in May. In the meantime, you can create a family with a same-sex couple and their child (just not a baby) in the Inzoi Character Studio.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.
