How to get pregnant and have a baby in Inzoi

Pregnancy and parenting has long been a big favorite among life sim fans and Inzoi delivers on that instinct to create new life. It's pretty easy to have a baby in Inzoi, as long as you know what the current parameters are. At least at launch, there's pretty much only one way to get pregnant (you're familiar, I'm sure) and one kind of couple (heterosexual ones) that can have babies, though.

I'll walk you through how to attempt getting pregnant, what to expect from gestation, and how to actually have a baby when it's finally time.

How to have a baby in Inzoi

(Image credit: Krafton)

To have a baby in Inzoi you need to be married first. Sorry, no out of wedlock procreation allowed—at least right now. Here's how to get pregnant in Inzoi:

With either spouse, interact with your partner and select the "more" dialogue

Click the "Romance" category and then "Suggest having a baby"

Wait for your Zois to walk themselves to bed and have a big blurry heart obscure their baby-making attempt

Afterwards, click the red exclamation mark on your female Zoi's portrait to take a pregnancy test

If the pregnancy test is positive, you will give birth in three days

After 72 hours, click the red exclamation mark on your pregnant Zoi's portrait to give birth

(Image credit: Krafton)

You do have to specifically intend to get your Zoi pregnant. Using the "set mood next to bed" interaction won't prompt you to take a pregnancy test afterwards so there's no "risky woohoo" equivalent. As in real life, getting pregnant may take a couple tries. My Zoi conceived after two attempts.

During the three days of pregnancy, your Zoi's stomach will get larger each day and they'll have some pregnancy specific interactions. They can invite others to feel their stomach, choose several different baby planning conversation topics with their spouse, look at ultrasound pictures on their phone, and shop for baby products on the computer.

(Image credit: Krafton)

After the 72 hours of pregnancy are up—wouldn't that be a dream gestational period—you can prompt your Zoi to give birth. They'll experience what appear to be contractions and then enter a cutscene showing them with a swaddled infant after delivery. Back at home, you'll have a baby in a bassinet. You can't pick your infant up and carry them around but there are several different interactions.

Can you adopt a baby in Inzoi?