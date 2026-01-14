How to get pets in Heartopia
Get by with a little help from your friends.
As you make your way around Heartopia, you'll see a number of different animals like alpacas, birds, and even more exotic animals like capybaras and pandas. But, you won't be able to tame these animals. Instead, we can only unlock dogs and cats as pets in Heartopia, and we've got to put in the work to get there first.
Heartopia is all about hobbies, and caring for cats and dogs comes as two separate tasks. You need to make your way through a number of D.G. Member levels before you can get there, but it's well worth the effort once you lay eyes on these fuzzy friends. Here's how you can unlock pets in Heartopia.
How to unlock pets in Heartopia
You'll unlock the ability to care for pets when you reach Level 12 as a D.G. Member. As soon as you've hit this milestone, you'll be given a quest that tasks you with talking to Mrs. Joan in her adoption centre in the middle of town.
When you speak to Mrs. Joan, she will talk you through the process of adopting an animal. Unfortunately for dog lovers, you will have to go with a cat first as part of the quest, but if you speak to Mrs. Joan straight after, she'll start talking to you about the dogs.
There are three dogs and three cats available for adoption, and the species of these change daily. If you're in the middle of the quest and you don't see a species you like, you can wait until the next day.
Once you've adopted and named a pet, it will immediately be sent to your house for you to bond and interact with through feeding, petting, playing, and bathing. These interaction options differ slightly if you adopt a dog, as you'll also be able to walk and train your puppy.
What pets can you unlock in Heartopia?
As it currently stands, only cats and dogs can be adopted in Heartopia from Mrs. Joan's adoption centre. Although it would be great for more animals to be available in the future, like birds or guinea pigs, I can't see Heartopia adding these critters any time soon. So, cats and dogs will have to do for now.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
