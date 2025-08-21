The Storm's A-Brewin' quest is the first friendship quest you'll get once you've unlocked Sadness in Disney Dreamlight Valley. When you talk to Sadness to start the quest, she will explain that rain clouds have been popping up in different places around the valley and she feels responsible, which is bringing down her mood.

Sadness suggests you go and investigate the rain clouds while she talks to Joy to see if there's any reasoning behind why these clouds are appearing. Sadness will give you three locations to choose from: Remy's Restaurant, Scrooge McDuck's Shop, and the Dream Castle. Here's what you need to do after this conversation to complete the quest.

How to complete the Storm's A-Brewin'! quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your first mission is to take a picture of one of the rainclouds. You only need to visit one of the locations Sadness gave you, so I chose Scrooge McDuck's shop. Once you've snapped your picture, find and speak to Joy about Sadness' attitude. She will explain that the clouds are most likely the product of Sadness and suggests getting Sadness a gift of blue flowers.

You will then have to collect 10 blue flowers from around the valley. These can be any sort of flower, so long as they're blue, which makes it a lot easier. Take these to Sadness, where she'll explain that the gift isn't perking her up. If you keep chatting, she'll open up about how she feels and then suggest talking to each character the rain clouds are affecting.

Instead of just talking to them though, you'll need to craft some tissue boxes and some eyeglasses. Gather the following materials:

6 x Fiber

13 x Softwood

5 x Night Shards

5 x Sand

You then need to use them to craft the following items and take them back to Sadness:

3 x Tissue Box

1 x Crying Glasses

Put on the Crying Glasses and head to Remy's restaurant. Talk to him, and he will open up about why he's worried about the restaurant. After the conversation, the clouds will disappear and you'll be prompted to go and speak to Scrooge McDuck. It's the same routine of talking to him, seeing what the problem is, and the rain clouds will clear.

Finally, head to the Dream Castle and speak to Mickey. Unlike the other two characters, nothing is wrong, and Mickey will console Sadness, which makes the rain clouds disappear. When you speak to Sadness again, she's still not happy. So, you both need to head into the valley and find any remaining rain clouds.

Take a picture with one, and go back to Sadness. They're not too hard to find as plenty spawn around the Plaza outside of the Dream Castle. I found one to the left of the fountain and took my picture there. When you talk to Sadness again, she'll suggest using tears to water the clouds around the valley. This automatically gives your Royal Watering Can an upgrade unlike the potions you usually have to craft.



Go around the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow watering four clouds, and on the fourth water, a giant teddy bear body part will pop up. Pick it up, and take it to Sadness. If you've completed the Chase the Sun quest with Joy, you'll already have the bear head as well. Sadness will tell you to keep hold of the body, and the Storm's A Brewin'! quest will end.