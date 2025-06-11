How to prepare for the Mysteries of Skull Rock update in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is rolling out its Mysteries of Skull Rock update on Wednesday, June 18, which will also bring the anticipated release of Peter Pan. At long last, we'll also get some answers about one of the game's most intriguing landmarks, Skull Rock,. We don't know the ins and outs of what to expect from this update yet, but I already know that some preparation is worth completing to give yourself the best head start in welcoming a new villager to the valley.

As always, and just to clarify, there's nothing you absolutely need to do ahead of the update—aside from having access to Dazzle Beach of course. But even if you're brand new to the game, it's likely that you'll unlock this realm first anyhow. These are just general things worth considering adding to your to-do list if you want to be as prepared as possible.

We know Disney Dreamlight Valley loves to give us some hoops to jump through when adding anticipated characters, and I can't imagine Peter Pan is any exception to this rule. Here are the things I'll be doing ahead of time so I can head straight for Skull Rock as soon as this update is live.

Complete all the quests with The Forgotten

(Image credit: Gameloft)

In the reveal trailer for the update, we were told that The Forgotten will play a significant part in this update. Obviously we only know so much about the quests we'll be tasked with completing once we can access Skull Rock, but I imagine you'll need to at least have the Forgotten in your valley and a handful of their settling-in quests complete.

So, if you're new to the game and you've not quite made your way through the main story, there is a chance you might not get to work through the update before you get there. But this is exactly why it's worth preparing for the update ahead of time so you're not left scrambling to get there when the update launches.

The Mysteries of Skull Rock update will also give us the opportunity to move the Forgotten into the valley with their own home. This also comes with the option to "hang out" with them, and I assume level up your friendship as you would with any other villager. If so, then anyone who has only just rekindled their friendship with The Forgotten should breeze through any remaining friendship quests. Otherwise, you may be waiting a few extra days once the update is live.

Befriend Merlin and organise the valley orbs

Even though Merlin wasn't mentioned in the developer update, there is a chance you will need to have the "Between Skull Rock & a Hard Place" story quest ahead of this update. We know Skull Rock will be a well-explored location when it comes to unlocking Peter Pan, so getting anything ticked off relating to it ahead of time is definitely a step in the right direction.

When you complete the quest ahead of time, nothing happens and you're not able to enter Skull Rock yet. But, Merlin does say he's going to investigate the unusual landmark. This could lead nicely into the update, so make sure you've got a strong friendship with him to make sure you don't hit any unexpected quests to stunt your progress.

Ideally, you'd have a level 10 friendship already since he's one of the first villagers you meet during your time in Dreamlight Valley, but getting as far as you possibly can through his friendship quests will be a great help. He'll more than likely have a very odd quest as part of the update anyway.

Cash in any rewards you want from the current Star Path

(Image credit: Gameloft)

As is the way with Disney Dreamlight Valley's updates, a new Star Path is rolling out too. Which means you ought to cash in the tokens you've earned within the Garden of Whimsy to make the most of the fairies and Wonderland-inspired furniture. I've been loving decorating my valley with giant flowers and magical mushrooms, and it's the first time I feel like I'll actually miss a Star Path once it's gone.

The new Star Path, coming as part of the Mysteries of Skull Rock update, is mermaid and pirate themed, which is perfect for the summer season but might not suit the aesthetic of everyone's valley. Unfortunately though, Star Tokens don't carry across and you won't even get to complete current Star Path duties so you've got a stockpile of tokens ahead of time. So make sure you use up all your tokens, or at least turn them into Moonstones so you've got a decent chunk of currency for the next set of rewards.