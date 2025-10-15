Cozy witch-life sim Witchbrook is delayed to 2026 'to ensure the world feels rich, immersive, and alive'

Witchbrook, the upcoming cozy life sim about going to witch college—think Stardew Valley meets Harry Potter except you're a witch instead of a wizard, and no, I'm not clear on the distinction—has been delayed. After setting a release window of winter 2025 earlier this year, developer Chucklefish now says it needs more time to get things done, and that means a launch sometime in 2026.

“Despite great development progress this year, we’ve made the difficult decision to shift the release into next year,” Chucklefish wrote in a development update. “Witchbrook is a big project—and it’s taking shape exactly as we hoped; full of charm, depth and detail! In our first blog, we shared our goal to create a living, breathing world for you to explore, and as we bring all those elements together, we’re taking the time needed to ensure the world feels rich, immersive, and alive.”

Along with the usual bustle of getting things ready—bug fixes, polish, that sort of thing—Chucklefish says the added development time “has opened the door to exploring a few additional exciting opportunities, including additional platforms and language support we hadn’t initially planned.” Details on that will be revealed at some point down the road.

The bad news is not entirely without some good: Chucklefish also today revealed an interactive map of Mossport, the town in which Witchbrook takes place. It's not complete—developers are still “filling the world with spellbinding stories, captivating quests, and enchanting systems”—but it gives an idea of the size of the game world and what you'll be able to do while you're there.

Witchbrook College is the central attraction, naturally, but there appear to be plenty of other places to go and things to do: A spring festival, a sightseeing place by the beach, and a large forest that may or may not be haunted.

This is not actually the interactive map--you'll need to hit the link above to see it in action. Or just click the image, that works too.

Chucklefish said a new blog post focusing on character customization is coming in the next few weeks, and it hinted at a new Witchbrook Oracle on the way as well. You can sign up for that at witchbrook.com.