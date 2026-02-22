Night in the Woods and Tunic publisher Finji said TikTok is using its characters and art without its consent to run offensive ads "enhanced" with generative AI. As reported by IGN, Finji CEO Rebekah Saltsman called attention to the issue publicly in a February 5 Bluesky post.

"If you happen to see any Finji ads that look distinctly UN-Finji-like, send me a screencap," Saltsman told her followers. We have reached out to TikTok for comment, and will update this story if we hear back.

Saltsman told IGN that, while Finji does use TikTok to serve ads (like this one), those ads don't make use of generative AI. Finji says it received screenshots from fans who were served AI versions of the ads. IGN was shown at least one example where the lead character of Finji's next game, a Black woman, was turned into a sexualized, racist caricature through AI alterations.

"After checking the creatives, we do not see any indication that AI-generated assets or slideshow formats are being used," TikTok Ads Support reportedly told Finji when contacted about the issue. When supplied screenshots of the ads in question, TikTok Ads Support reportedly told Finji that "we are no longer disputing whether this occurred," and that the publisher would be put in contact with a "senior representative who has the authority to address the situation."

TikTok support reportedly told Finji that this was part of "an initiative aimed at helping advertisers like you achieve better results with less effort." Finji was told it could request to opt out. In a later reply, TikTok allegedly told Finji that it "would not be contacted by a 'senior representative' because the person currently speaking was 'the highest internal team available for this type of issue.'" Though it did, in another reply, say it'd "re-escalate the issue internally."

In a statement, Saltsman told IGN: "It's one thing to have an algorithm that's racist and sexist, and another thing to use AI to churn content of your paying business partners, and another thing to do it against their consent, and then to also NOT respond to any of those mistakes in a coherent way? Really?

"What really is utterly baffling is what appears to be a profound void where common sense and business sense usually reside. Does TikTok want me to be grateful for the mistreatment of my company and our game?"