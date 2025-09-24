How to watch today's Sony State of Play, which will feature 'anticipated third-party and indie titles' and updates from first-party studios—but probably not Marathon

State of Play | September 24, 2025 [English] - YouTube Watch On

Sony's back with another State of Play stream today, and has promised "nearly five minutes of gameplay" from Saros, the upcoming follow-up to bullet hell roguelike Returnal.

The State of Play stream starts Wednesday, September 24 at 2 pm Pacific (see when it starts in your time zone here) and you can watch in the embedded YouTube player above, or over on Twitch.

Other than Saros, Sony says to expect "anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios." So, expect just about anything—except maybe Marathon, the upcoming extraction shooter from Bungie, which was delayed back in June and doesn't have a concrete new release date yet.