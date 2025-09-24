How to watch today's Sony State of Play, which will feature 'anticipated third-party and indie titles' and updates from first-party studios—but probably not Marathon
PlayStation's Tokyo Game Show-adjacent stream airs on Wednesday.
Sony's back with another State of Play stream today, and has promised "nearly five minutes of gameplay" from Saros, the upcoming follow-up to bullet hell roguelike Returnal.
The State of Play stream starts Wednesday, September 24 at 2 pm Pacific (see when it starts in your time zone here) and you can watch in the embedded YouTube player above, or over on Twitch.
Other than Saros, Sony says to expect "anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios." So, expect just about anything—except maybe Marathon, the upcoming extraction shooter from Bungie, which was delayed back in June and doesn't have a concrete new release date yet.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
