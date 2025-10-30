You can now twerk enemies to death in Repo thanks to the big new Monster Update—and it's free to play this weekend to celebrate

R.E.P.O. MONSTER UPDATE | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Repo's Monster Update—that's literally what it's called, unless you want to roll with the far more snooze-inducing v0.3.0—is now live on Steam. As promised it's a big one, with new upgrades, valuables, rooms to explore, and enemies to deal with—and, as PC Gamer's very own Repo man Lincoln Carter is especially excited about, "butt physics."

"Butt physics," for the record, does not actually appear in the Monster Update patch notes: Instead, it's a sort of unmentioned spin-off effect of the new Tumble Grab feature, which gives players the ability to grab "objects, items and weapons" while tumbled.

But as Lincoln explained in September, the ability also enables some new, off-label behavior: By grabbing the floor, you can shake your physics-enabled moneymaker at nearby enemies with enough enthusiasm to, in the words of developer Semiwork, "twerk them to death."

So that's pretty cool, if you're into that sort of thing. The 10 new enemies should also help make life a little more interesting, as well 20 new rooms in the Museum of Human Art, two in Headman Manor, and one in Swiftbroom Academy. The update also integrates Discord "rich presence," meaning you'll be able to see and join your friends' games directly from Discord.

The launch of Repo's Monster Update brings with it one more nice little surprise: Repo is free to play for the weekend. From now (well, a few hours ago, really) until 1 pm ET on November 3, you can just pop around to Steam, click the "play game" button, and have at it until your heart's content. (It's also on sale for $6.49/£5.52/€6.33, 35% off the regular price, if you really dig it and want to keep going.)

So there you go: A nice beefy update, and if you're not already hip to the Repo, something new to play this weekend. The full Monster Update patch notes are below.

NEW

10 new enemies!



Death Head Possession - Added battery that recharges while dead! Spend your battery charge to possess your head and interact with the living.



Tumble Grab - While tumbled you can now grab objects, items and weapons!



New Upgrade - Death Head Battery!



New Upgrade - Tumble Climb!



Swift Broom Academy - 24 new valuables!



Headman Manor - 8 new valuables!



McJannek Station - 22 new valuables!



Museum of Human Art - 20 new rooms!



Headman Manor - 2 new rooms!



Swiftbroom Academy - 1 new room!



Truck Chat - Added more Tax Man messages!



Steam - Rich presence now shows the current level name and level number, and friends in the same lobby appear as a group.



Discord Rich Presence - See and join your friends' games directly from Discord!



New Setting "Item Unequip Auto Hold" - Toggle auto grab for unequipped items. Defaults to "on" for existing players and "off" for new players!



Save Menu - Added "Restore from Backup" button to recover corrupted save files from the latest backup. Also added the ability to name save files!

CHANGES

Valuables - All levels now have unique valuables, no sharing between levels anymore!



Music - Updated Main Menu music!



Ambience - Many rooms now feature new ambient sounds.



Player Damage - Players are now immune during level outro animation.



Upgrade Crouch Rest - Now also triggers when in Tumble state and stationary.



Truck Chat - Displays remaining Extractions instead of money left when trying to leave early, and hints at multiple Extractions if the next point is inactive.



Truck Healer - Now activates after final extraction fully completes.



Water - Non-lethal water appears less radioactive.



Headman Manor - Added window curtains and new flooring to some modules. Some props now have improved textures!



McJannek Station - Some props now have improved textures!



Swiftbroom Academy - Some props now have improved textures!



Shop - Updated car models.



Overcharge UI - Bar now appears more fully charged before impact.



Save Files - Slight optimization to reduce file size when storing many players.

BALANCING

Enemy Shadow Child - Deals more damage and yanks players harder.



Phase Bridge - Now remains where released, suspended mid air, and auto-aligns for easier walking.



Torque Drone and Zero Gravity Drone - Lowered battery drain penalty when drones are attached to enemies.

FIXES

Player - Fixed rare spots where players could get stuck and couldn't jump. Fixed bug where revived players could fall through the level after being revived.



Phys Grabber - Fixed grabbed item movement degrading when strength exceeded 90.



Enemies - Fixed rare bug causing enemies to spin endlessly after grabbed by multiple players.



Enemies - Fixed rare spots where enemies could get stuck and couldn't jump. Improved jump logic to reduce accidental jumps into pits.



Enemy Bowtie - Fixed bug where yelling particles lingered after death.



Enemy Chef - Fixed bug where players could be hurt through walls.



Enemy Peeper - Fixed bug where forced grab release ended sooner than intended.



C.A.R.T. - Fixed bug where disconnecting while holding C.A.R.T. prevented it from resetting. Fixed being able to steer whilst inside it.



C.A.R.T. Cannon - No longer disables while in the extraction point.



Item Battery - Fixed bug where some items granted more uses than displayed pips on first purchase.



Items - Fixed rare bug where equipped item light lingered.



Upgrades - Fixed particles not always visible to clients when a player uses an upgrade.



Truck - Fixed countdown failing to start if a player exited after entering.



Shop - Fixed inventory items sometimes duplicating when dying in the shop. Fixed grenades and the explosive mine not being ungrabbed on explosion. Fixed trapzap not resetting properly.



UI - Fixed health and energy counters overlapping the max value when above 999.



Save Menu - Fixed moon level sometimes showing the wrong moon graphic. Fixed corrupted saves hiding other saves. Menu now correctly deletes more types of corrupted files.



Save File Deletion - Fixed bug deleting saves when entire team died, revived, and host quit the game.



Valuable Discover - Fixed issue causing valuables on ledges to be undiscoverable from low angles.



Aim Cursor - Now hides while the map is open and a grabbable object is targeted.



Aim - Fixed a persistent pixel at the reticle center when pixelation was set to "Medium" in settings.



Chat - Fixed pressing the enter key whilst chat is open and hovering over a button causing the button to be clicked.



Vertical Aim - Fixed "Invert Vertical Aim" not working when spectating.



Value UI - Fixed occasional flicker of lines above text.



Settings - Fixed multiple close sounds sometimes playing on the settings page.



Headman Manor - Fixed multiple level issues.



Swiftbroom Academy - Fixed multiple level issues.



Museum of Human Art - Fixed multiple level issues.



Optimized memory usage.