The 15-year-old star of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple wants to see his character in Dead by Daylight
You know, that game where you kill people by impaling them on giant hooks.
Alfie Williams, who plays Spike in both 28 Years Later and its recently released sequel, The Bone Temple, is a fan of Dead by Daylight. He said as much in an interview with IGN, where he said he plays the Xenomorph and was excited to play Springtrap. In a follow-up to that, when asked if a 28 Years Later collaboration was coming to the asymmetrical PvP horror game, he said, "I'd love that, man. I'd love that."
Now, my first thought was that such a collaboration could never fly because Alfie Williams is only 15 years old. I get it's a horror game and all, but killing children is a standard deviation of acceptability away from killing us boring adults—and it's an especially tough sell in the videogames space, where certain media laws occasionally lead to players making an army of immortal children.
But as Williams pointed out in the interview, it's a threshold Dead by Daylight has technically already crossed. "I know they bring Stranger Things in, so they can have minors in the game," he told IGN. Sure enough, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington were added all the way back in 2019, back when those characters were high school age. I'm not sure if the game ever explicitly states they are younger than 18, though, and those actors were in their 20s when portraying those characters in Season 3.
Suffice it to say, I have no idea if Spike's inclusion in Dead by Daylight is something developer Behavior Interactive would go for. But as someone who used to play the game almost exclusively as a killer, I'd feel less eager to murder a character that's clearly a child than I would, say, Ash Williams.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.