The 15-year-old star of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple wants to see his character in Dead by Daylight

Alfie Williams, who plays Spike in both 28 Years Later and its recently released sequel, The Bone Temple, is a fan of Dead by Daylight. He said as much in an interview with IGN, where he said he plays the Xenomorph and was excited to play Springtrap. In a follow-up to that, when asked if a 28 Years Later collaboration was coming to the asymmetrical PvP horror game, he said, "I'd love that, man. I'd love that."

Now, my first thought was that such a collaboration could never fly because Alfie Williams is only 15 years old. I get it's a horror game and all, but killing children is a standard deviation of acceptability away from killing us boring adults—and it's an especially tough sell in the videogames space, where certain media laws occasionally lead to players making an army of immortal children.

But as Williams pointed out in the interview, it's a threshold Dead by Daylight has technically already crossed. "I know they bring Stranger Things in, so they can have minors in the game," he told IGN. Sure enough, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington were added all the way back in 2019, back when those characters were high school age. I'm not sure if the game ever explicitly states they are younger than 18, though, and those actors were in their 20s when portraying those characters in Season 3.

Suffice it to say, I have no idea if Spike's inclusion in Dead by Daylight is something developer Behavior Interactive would go for. But as someone who used to play the game almost exclusively as a killer, I'd feel less eager to murder a character that's clearly a child than I would, say, Ash Williams.