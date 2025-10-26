Silent Hill f's lead actor streamed the game and had a language-transcending horror experience that's gotten over 1.6 million views
Even if you don't speak Japanese, you kind of get what Konatsu Kato is saying.
As reported by Automaton, actor and model Konatsu Kato, who provided the likeness and Japanese voice of Silent Hill f protagonist Shimizu Hinako, has begun streaming her first playthrough of the game, fulfilling a promise she made earlier this month on X (formerly Twitter).
Kato has so far streamed once on YouTube, playing through the early portions of Silent Hill f and leaving a nearly two-hour VOD that's racked up over 1.6 million views at the time of writing. Kato and her commenters speak Japanese, and I didn't feel like I'd get anything worthwhile out of YouTube's auto-translation feature (which presumably draws from already-garbled auto-generated captions), but there's a universal language of horror at work here that makes the stream very easy to follow regardless.
Whether Kato's pulling away from the screen in a tense moment, mimicking her character's actions in real life, or struggling to line up a fiddly action button prompt during a chase sequence, we've all been there playing a horror game. One great moment I particularly empathized with was when Kato relaxed during a long cutscene, only to have to scramble to attention when it surprise transitioned back to gameplay. Celebrities: They're just like us!
I'm struck once again by how horror is just one of the most streamable game genres: It can draw a kind of naturally engaging performance out of the player (less danger of dead-eyed webcam stare) and can also better draw in the viewer with a shared experience of fright. If you want to keep up with Kato's continued adventures in Ebisugaoka, you can subscribe to her new channel on YouTube.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
