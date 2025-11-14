One small indie developer has accidentally saddled itself with almost 65,000 extra people to thank after initially asking for 100 names to pad out its credits
That's a lot of special thanks.
You know, if you're a small game development team it probably makes sense you'd want to pad out your credits lest you end up with a "produced, directed, written, and starring" situation. But I assume that Japanese indie studio ConnectedShadowGames wasn't exactly expecting over 60,000 people to request a special thanks as the credits roll.
As reported by Automaton Media, the studio's currently working on Twilight Moonflower—the Steam page describes it as "a Japanese-style horror game for one-to-four players set in randomly generated residential neighbourhoods" if that's your bag—slated for a release at some point in the next couple of months.
【急募】現在、ゲームのエンディングを作っているのですが、数名で製作しているため尺が圧倒的に足りませんそこで、【名前載ってもいいよ！】という方はいいね下さいマジで全員載せます尺的に後100人くらいは欲しい…November 9, 2025
On November 9, the developer tweeted out for help making the game's credits a little more substantial. "With only a few people working on it, we're desperately short on names," a translation provided by Automaton read. "If you want your name credited, please give [this post] a like! We genuinely will credit everyone."
The developer said it only needed "about 100 more names to cover the duration of our credits' footage," but managed to multiply that by just a little bit—a follow-up tweet just a day later noted that there had been almost 65,000 people who had liked the tweet.
"Thank you to all 64,901 applicants! We are men of our word," the tweet read. "We swear to ensure every single one of you makes it into the ending credits."
計64901人のご応募ありがとうございました！男に二言はありません。どんな手を使っても必ず全員エンディングに載せさせて頂きますいいねしてくれた人皆んな楽しみにしててね！ https://t.co/BGq1vpK4ZWNovember 10, 2025
I mean hell, that's certainly one way to get eyes on your game. That's potentially over 60,000 people who might not have even looked twice at Twilight Moonflower otherwise, and many more (like me and now probably you) who wouldn't have come across this game had it not been for these tweets popping off. In a landscape where thousands of games are actively desperately trying to vie for our attention, it's slightly unconventional methods like this that I really dig.
And as Automaton notes, ConnectedShadowGames isn't the first to try this. Earlier this year, one developer found themselves saddled with the task of creating a mighty long end credits after getting over 200,000 people to like a post for the equally lengthily-named game Dragon's Chronicles: The Dark Demon King and the Sword of the North Star.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
I have to wonder what a credits sequence with almost 65,000 names will look like. Will every name be teeny-tiny, squashed together like sardines? Or will the scroll speed fly by at a rate where participants might blink and miss their own contribution if they're not careful? Personally I like a combination of the two—a fun little extra challenge of trying to find your name after beating the game.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.