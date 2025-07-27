Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie gets its first full trailer for Comic-Con, promising even more animatronic terror

The first full trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is finally here and it looks like the next installment in the film series will be even scarier than the first, featuring new characters and more animatronics (including a couple of fan favorites).

The trailer gives us our first look at the original Freddy Fazbear's location, which four new characters are exploring until things go terribly wrong (as you'd expect). Meanwhile, Mike and Vanessa are trying to get their lives back to normal after the events of the first film, but Abby is still fascinated by her animatronic "friends" from Freddy's, who are calling on her to help them escape.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Along with the trailer, the cast of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 also gave us some hints during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Director Emma Tammi mentioned that the sequel includes "more than three times as many animatronics" as the first film.

Josh Hutcherson, who is reprising his role as Mike Schmidt, later revealed that one of those new animatronics is fan-favorite Mangle, the destroyed version of Funtime Foxy. Along with Mangle, Marionette is also appearing in the sequel (you can catch a glimpse of a Marionette plush in the trailer).

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will arrive in theaters on December 5. So, if you haven't had a chance to watch the first film or play the utterly terrifying games the movies are based on, there's still plenty of time to catch up. It's worth noting that the films aren't direct translations of the games, though. The main characters and villains are the same, but there are some major plot differences.

That may be why the first movie had a mixed reception—it received lackluster reviews but did well at the box office, going on to become Blumhouse's highest-grossing film when it released in 2023. Many of the cast and crew from the first film returned for the sequel, including Blumhouse founder and producer Jason Blum, director and executive producer Emma Tammi, and executive producers Russell Binder, Marc Mostman, Beatriz Sequeira, and Christopher Warner.

Stars Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard are also returning. This time they're joined by a handful of new faces, including McKenna Grace, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, Theodus Crane, and Skeet Ulrich.

For FNAF fans who can't wait for that December release date to arrive, make sure to check out the latest game in the series in the meantime, Secret of the Mimic. If you're new to the series and looking to catch up, the original game is available for just $4.99 on Steam.