Five Nights At Freddy's still going strong: The latest game briefly grappled with Dune over Steam's top seller spot

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic released last week as the latest in the long-running horror series, and quickly jumped to top of Steam's top sellers chart. It's now slid down a few places, but 11 years on from the original FNAF's 2014 release, it's clear that the series is still popular.

Secret of the Mimic even briefly unseated Dune: Awakening as the top selling game on Steam, and appeared for a while near the bottom of Steam's list of the top 100 games by current players.

"Enter the abandoned workshop of Murray’s Costume Manor and unravel the mystery left behind by the reclusive inventor, Edwin Murray," reads the official description. "In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic, you’ll step into a world where every dark corner holds a secret and every flicker of light hints at an ever-present threat. The Mimic, a prototype endoskeleton, can adapt to any costume and become any character, including what you fear most."

It's a strong showing for the decade-old series, which has turned out not to be a flash in a pan indie phenomenon. You can find Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic on Steam.