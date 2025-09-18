How to start a Dying Light: The Beast co-op lobby

Dying Light: The Beast lobbies with less than four players can leave sessions open for others to drop in and out leisurely, or mark requests for back-up more urgent through the Call for Help option in the co-op menu. It's somewhat reminiscent of Monster Hunter Wilds in how it notifies other players of your public plea for co-op aid when things get tough, though there's no guarantee someone will respond.

Being in a private lobby doesn't prevent you from sending or receiving help requests either, so you can keep playing in a hidden session and remain open to joining others (or have them join you) during emergencies.

There's also a section to volunteer yourself for helping others in the co-op menu's Online Options tab. Scroll through the Call for Help: Search and Rescue options and select how often you'd like to be tagged in. You can direct the game to look for sessions to join more often or turn off the function entirely.