The best horror games to play over Halloween

There's no better time to settle down with some of the best horror games than Halloween. It almost feels like an obligatory way to celebrate the holiday at this stage. But nowadays horror comes in all shapes and sizes, meaning that there's something for everyone, even those who aren't fond of scares.

Whether you want to go at it alone and completely terrify yourself or just group up with friends to mess around in spooky settings, we've got you covered for this Halloween season.

Best horror games over Halloween

Best co-op games to play over Halloween

Phasmophobia

Find it on: Steam

The co-op horror game that started the current gush of multiplayer horror shenanigans, Phasmophobia really is one of the greatest of all time. Not only does it effortlessly nail horror as you hunt down ghosts and ghouls which are driven by hunger and rage, but it also aces multiplayer gaming. I'm not sure what's scarier in all honesty: the hauntings or having to work together as a team to figure out the puzzle of what ghost haunts each location.

Phasmophobia just celebrated five years and is currently gearing up for its 1.0 release, so now's a fantastic time to jump back in or even check it out for the first time, there are more ghosts than ever, map reworks, and tons of community challenges to get stuck into.

YAPYAP

Find it on: Steam

This is the new kid on the block for multiplayer horror. Despite only having a demo available to play at the moment, this proximity-chat-focused horror game is so much fun that it's a must-play for the Halloween Season.

But with a premise of invading a rival wizard's castle to wreak havoc and destroy all his belongings by casting spells like "Up-Dog" or using the rare Piss Wand to soak everything in urine, it's almost a guarantee that you'll have a wild time with friends.

The Outlast Trials

Find it on: Steam

Probably the scariest multiplayer horror game in this list, The Outlast Trials is one of the few co-op games to actually make me feel sick with fear. It may not sound like any fun, but it's why The Outlast Trials is one of the best games to play over Halloween. Especially if you really like being scared by freakish enemies that jump out of closets and chase you around the map as you and your friends are trying to escape.

Plus, there's just been a huge update, ready for Halloween. The Invasion update actually adds a new mode where other players can invade runs and attack your team, alongside all the other horrid enemies waiting for you in the Murkoff Facility.

Lethal Company

Find it on: Steam

Still one of the best co-op horror games to play with friends, the best part of Lethal Company is how Zeekerss packs this game full of chaotic beasts, mines, and turrets, and then just lets players loose on one of its many moons.

While we haven't seen a major update since June, there's still a lot to check out in Lethal Company. Even if you want to jump in for a few rounds or just see the Sapsucker, there's plenty to love and enjoy here.

REPO

Find it on: Steam

More ridiculous shenanigans can be had in REPO. One of the best multiplayer horror games to come out recently it's been a huge hit and for good reason. There are weird monsters who behave in confusing and mysterious ways, a variety of killer tools—like a bat or a concussion mine—and plenty of trinkets to collect and sell.

REPO quickly rose the ranks to become one of my favourite co-op horror games when it was released in March and it still lives up to the hype, but now it has more maps and monsters to throw your friends at.

Best short horror games to play over Halloween

No, I'm Not a Human

Find it on: Steam

Labelled as one of the weirdest horror games ever No, I'm Not a Human is set in an end of the world type scenario where the sun scorches the earth during the day and the only time you can look outside is at night, when the monstrous Visitors are lurking about.

Kind of like a Papers, Please horror scenario, you're tasked with figuring out who to let into your home and who to lock out, and isolation isn't an option. It's a fun psychological horror game that'll certainly have you scared to look outside on Halloween night.

It Has My Face

Find it on: Steam or itch.io

Who doesn't love a first-person roguelike? (Hopefully not you, otherwise this recommendation won't do much good). It Has My Face is a really cool horror game that finally released last month, where you need to hide from freakish monsters and find and kill your clone before it kills you.

Despite some simple graphics, this horror game can really get under your skin, as you diligently stalk your prey and then watch in terror as the situation at hand quickly slips out of control as something inevitably catches you off guard.

Sleep Awake demo

Find it on: Steam

Not all horror games have to be blood-curdlingly scary, some good psychological horrors pick and choose their battles lulling you into a false sense of security before dropping an unsettling situation right into your lap, and Sleep Awake does just that.

I had a great time with this upcoming Blumhouse horror game. After managing to skirt through a stealth section by the skin of my teeth I was both terrified and amazed by some eerie dreamscape horror hallucinations, truly a sight to behold. Sleep Awake isn't out yet but there is a demo that you can check out and play right now.

Best longform horror games to play over Halloween

Silent Hill f

Find it on: Steam or GOG

Probably my favourite game to come out this year, Silent Hill f blew all my expectations out of the water. It's a fantastic next step for the series, full of the grotesque terrors and psychological unpickings that fans love and expect from Silent Hill games.

It's a pretty long ride, though. I managed to complete the first playthrough in around 14 hours and then got through all the endings in about 50 hours. But I would very much recommend finding all the endings as it adds so much more to the narrative and the story does change with each playthrough.

Bye Sweet Carole

Find it on: Steam

A Disney-style horror game, Bye Sweet Carole released a few weeks ago just in time for Halloween, and it's a great way to get into the holiday spirit if you're not a fan of grizzly horror or jumpscares.

I have to say the first thing that piqued my interest was the art style, but I stayed for the dark narrative and gruesome monsters. It's not a particularly terrifying game, but it's well worth checking out, especially if you're a fan of morbid stories.

Best older horror games to play over Halloween

Amnesia: The Bunker

Find it on: Steam or GOG

The only horror game that has scared me so badly I had to swear off the entire genre for a few months, Amnesia: The Bunker is truly one of the scariest games I've ever played. For this reason it's the perfect game if you want a proper horrifying Halloween.

But if you don't want it to be quite that scary then you can also gather a couple of friends to play with you, if anything it'll make for some hilariously scary moments and at least there'll be someone to take over if you've had enough.

Alien: Isolation

Find it on: Steam or GOG

A classic in the horror game genre, people have talked about Alien: Isolation for a decade and for good reason. It's next-level scary, with a Xenomorph that feels like it's going to barrel through the screen and jump right at you.

If you haven't checked this game out and are a fan of horror then there's no better time to do it than right now. Plus there's even a mod available that cuts the campaign length down to a bitesized 46 seconds.

Resident Evil Biohazard

Find it on: Steam or GOG

The scariest Resident Evil game there is, Resident Evil Biohazard is made truly terrifying thanks to the fact that you spend most of the time navigating claustrophobic corridors while being chased by mutating mold family members. It's all made worse by the fact that you play Ethan Winters, an unassuming main character that has no skills in fighting but boy, does he try his best.

Resident Evil has plenty of stellar games to choose from for Halloween but if you truly want to get scared then Biohazard is the best choice. Plus you'll get a look in at what possibilities Resident Evil Requiem may hold as both games share the same director, Koshi Nakanishi.

Mouthwashing

Find it on: Steam

The horror game to play last year, Mouthwashing may be short, but it certainly packs a punch. Stranded on a spaceship in the middle of nowhere, you play two characters as the crew implodes on itself, pitting people against each other as resources and food start to run low.

It's a fantastic game and quite a harrowing experience, but an excellent one to take a look at in the week leading up to the scariest day of the year.