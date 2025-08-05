After next week's Grafton Farmhouse rework, Phasmophobia is getting what I can only describe as 'haunted Waffle House'

Phasmophobia's haunted dwellings are undergoing a few renovations as developer Kinetic Games continues to overhaul the horror game's oldest maps. Grafton Farmhouse is the next in line for a makeover on August 12, and a new small map, Nell's Diner, launches later this year.

It's all part of Phasmophobia's 2025 and beyond roadmap—which kicked off in March with Bleasdale's ornate rework. The first farmhouse update turned Bleasdale into a bigger, fancier, and mostly well-kept home (unless you count the hauntings). Grafton's new design is the opposite, turning the once plain cabin into a decaying mess that surely violates a building code or two.

Phasmophobia's Grafton Farmhouse rework

Before the reworks, Phasmophobia's farmhouse maps were aesthetically the same but with rearranged layouts and a slight size difference. The overhauls make them distinctly different, with Grafton's new design adding unique ghost interactions and even its own attic space to rival Bleasdale's.

I saw some of the upcoming changes during my Phasmophobia preview at Summer Game Fest, and while we didn't walk through the whole thing, I was convinced enough by the brief tour that Grafton's rundown rework makes it worth revisiting. The layout seems mostly the same, but with new hiding spots around furniture, improved visual fidelity, and a seamstress room from hell. I won't spoil the little details, but will at least note that Phasmophobia's regular ol' mannequins scare me more than any demonic encounters.

When I asked about any bigger secrets added with the Grafton overhaul, like whether the map is prone to certain types of activity or audio effects, the team explained how it's mostly "a lot of little things" with a focus on pushing visuals. So maybe there's no terrifying Point Hope-style easter eggs to uncover, but it sounds like Kinetic reserves its bigger surprises for new maps.

Nell's Diner, Phasmophobia's next new map

That's good news for players later this year when Phasmophobia adds Nell's Diner, an abandoned 24/7 breakfast joint that's "slightly larger than 6 Tanglewood Drive." Like so much of the ghost hunting game's community, I prefer investigating the smaller maps, making Haunted Waffle House right up my alley.

I didn't see the map in action, but was happy to hear there's plans for more interactive elements, including a mention of arcade machines and a creepy jukebox. Early concept art and screenshots appear cluttered with more items, too, so I imagine Nell's Diner is the perfect setting for a Poltergeist to have one of its item-throwing fits. There's also a walk-in freezer, making it harder to identify ghosts with freezing temperature evidence.

There's no exact release date for Nell's Diner just yet, but there's more to do around the farmhouse changes this month. For the collectable hunting type, Kinetic is offering an early look at Grafton's rework starting on August 7 through Twitch streams with its partners. It's another chance to score in-game cosmetics for your ghost-hunting ID, and if you're on the hunt for more, keep an eye on our Phasmophobia event calendar.