Phasmophobia is getting a big rework for one of its oldest maps, turning the Bleasdale Farmhouse into a horrifying and confusing maze

Bleasdale Farmhouse has been part of Phasmophobia since before it was released, alongside 13 other maps, as part of the co-op horror game's early access. Since then, we've had plenty of great updates, which added more ghost types, hunting tools, and more maps, like the Lighthouse and the Campsite. But now, instead of adding something new, Kinetic Games is giving the Bleasdale Farmhouse a massive facelift.

Before the update, the Bleasdale Farmhouse resembled a three-floor wood cabin with rustic decorations, a creepy and crowded attic, and tons of different rooms to explore. It was also pretty easy to navigate as the ground floor was mostly open-plan. But now, thanks to the rework, this map has gone from open and spacious to a tricky maze, with more windy corridors, small rooms to hide in, and a bigger floor plan. There are three floors (including the small attic) and 21 rooms, most of which are pretty cramped except for the huge dining room.

(Image credit: Kinetic Games)

"The map has always been a favourite of ours, and the rework has let the team give Bleasdale a more unique identity amongst some of the other similar maps in Phasmophobia," Daniel Knight, director of Kinetic Games and lead developer of Phasmophobia, says in a press release. "It adds some exciting new areas and visuals that are designed to really play on ghost hunters’ senses."

Tackling a new map in Phasmophobia is always stressful. I like knowing where the fastest exit is in case of emergencies, or at least where the best hiding spots are for when I inevitably get chased by some creepy demon. But in a new map, there's no telling what door will lead to a dead end or whether you're boxing yourself in, ready to get your neck snapped by a ghoul.

For this reason, I spent most of my time in the new Bleasdale Farmhouse, hugging the wall and taking my time navigating the multiple floors to ensure I didn't get lost. It may not have been the most efficient way to figure out what kind of ghost Richard Doe was, but it kept me alive. Stumbling around the new, lavishly decorated rooms with nothing but a flashlight, an EMF reader, and a notebook would've been pretty fun if it wasn't for Richard throwing stuff at me in every room.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Kinetic Games) (Image credit: Kinetic Games) (Image credit: Kinetic Games) (Image credit: Kinetic Games) (Image credit: Kinetic Games) (Image credit: Kinetic Games)

Between hauntings, I was able to look around a bit more. While there were some similarities between the old and new layouts, like the staircase next to the main entrance, most of the new interior had changed, such as the way up to the attic and the back kitchen area down on the ground floor.

The changes have definitely made this map harder, at least until I get a better understanding of its layout, but even if they don't provide a massive change in the long run, I think the rework is still well worth the effort. Phasmophobia has another farmhouse, Grafton, which, despite having a different layout and fewer floors, looks aesthetically very similar to Bleasdale, so much so that it, at times, can be pretty easy to mix the two up. So, changing the aesthetic of Bleasdale to something more grandiose, at the very least, helps distinguish the two farmhouses.

I wouldn't want this for all the classic locations like Tanglewood Drive or the High School because those have their own unique twists and turns, which make ghost hunting so much fun there. But in this case, the revamp works really well and is a great opportunity to learn a new layout and the hunting techniques that go along with it from scratch. You can see this new renovation for yourself when it arrives across all platforms on March 10, 2025.