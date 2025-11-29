GTA San Andreas modders tease fully-fledged standalone indie game inspired by Stardew Valley, Graveyard Keeper, Mafia and Schedule I

The creators of Blue & Blood—an ambitious total conversion mod reimagining GTA: San Andreas from the perspective of the LSPD’s notorious CRASH unit—have confirmed they’re developing a brand-new indie game inspired by a strange but intriguing mix of multi-genre-spanning titles.

While chatting about the nuts and bolts of their in-development Grand Theft Auto project, modders-turned developers Cascavel and giacobbe cited Stardew Valley, Graveyard Keeper, Mafia, and Schedule I as sources of inspiration for their standalone game.

Although details are scarce, the pair describe it as a systems-driven game with a strong narrative core—something that blends the charm and loop-based depth of life-simulators with the grit and atmosphere of crime dramas.

"We’re being tight-lipped for now," says giacobbe. "We started overly ambitious—it would’ve taken us years. So we’ve refined the idea into something more realistic and achievable. Right now, we’re focused on building our MVP gameloop while balancing our modding commitments."

The duo cite Schedule I in particular, a solo-developed breakout hit, as a major motivator. "It wasn’t the financial success that inspired us," adds Cascavel, "but the fact that one person could create a world that genuinely resonated with players. We thought, ‘If he can do it, why can’t we?’”

While the pair remain committed to Blue & Blood, as well as their upcoming GTA Palmline project (a reimagining of Vice City built with San Andreas’ mechanics), the indie title marks their first step into full-fledged original game development.

There’s no name, footage, or release window yet, just two modders with a decade of storytelling, scripting, and world-building experience looking to channel it into something wholly their own.

"It’s early days," says giacobbe. "But we’re building something we’d want to play."