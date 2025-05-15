While we're in the GTA 6 waiting room, the Epic Games Mega Sale has the next best one on discount

We have no idea when Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive on PC, but that doesn't mean we have to lead GTA-less lives until then. The Epic Store's 2025 Mega Sale has a discount on GTA 5 Enhanced—and several other games—to keep you busy.

Even though GTA 5 won't be required reading for GTA 6, it's a good excuse to play it if you haven't, or to jump back in with the Enhanced version's upgrades. Robert Zak called the updated game's ray tracing as important to Los Santos as it is to Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.

Epic has GTA 5 Enhanced for cheaper than usual and you'll get 20% of the cost back as a coupon if you buy it through Epic's payment system. And who knows, you might need that 20% to offset whatever Rockstar decides to charge you for GTA 6 when it finally comes to PC.

Epic's sale runs from May 15 to June 12, but the 20% back deal lasts until August 31. It isn't a one-time thing either—any time you buy a game the coupon will be added to your account. That means you can chain the deal on multiple purchases, which helps make up for the prices not going quite as low as Steam's.

Alan Wake 2, Stalker 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria are some of the highlights from the sale, and there will be free games and other in-game goodies given away during it too.



Steam also has a sale going on right now that is centered around Pokémon-like games, like Palworld. There isn't a whole lot of overlap, but it might be worth double checking you're getting the best deal you can on each platform.