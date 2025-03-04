What's the difference between Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and Legacy?

It's been a few years since current-gen consoles got their fancy GTA 5 upgrade loaded with new features and modern graphics updates, but that version is finally available on PC now as Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced. The souped-up version of GTA comes to PC with Hao's Special Works auto shop, new vehicles, and enough technical enhancements to test any hardware upgrades you've made between now and 2015.

GTA 5 Enhanced has its own listing on Steam hidden from usual searches, but don't panic about your access to Rockstar's carjacking escapades. It's free for anyone who owns the original Grand Theft Auto 5 (now known as GTA 5 Legacy) on PC. Multiple versions always make things a bit confusing, and there are certainly a few differences between GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy you'll want to note before making the upgrade—especially if you're looking to transfer old saves.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced launched on March 4, 2025. The new version should automatically add to your list of games available in your Steam or Epic Games library if you have the base game. First-time buyers will also have access to both the Legacy and Enhanced editions.

GTA 5 Enhanced price and download

(Image credit: Rockstar)

What is the GTA 5 Enhanced version price?

The Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced update is free for anyone who owns GTA 5 on PC. If you're a little late to Rockstar's crime building emporium, then you'll still have to buy Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy and choose whether or not you'd like to install the free upgrade to the Enhanced version.

What storefronts will have the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition?

Anywhere you can buy GTA 5 on PC will have its Enhanced version available for a free download after purchase.

The Steam version of GTA 5 goes on sale quite often, so if you want to wait to try the Enhanced version until it's cheaper, you probably won't have to wait long. Its lowest price ever was just over $9, while Rockstar's usual sale price is around $15. Keep an eye on our Steam sale calendar for upcoming discounts.

GTA 5 Enhanced vs GTA Legacy

(Image credit: Rockstar)

What is the difference between GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy?

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is the update that came to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S a few years ago, plus some PC exclusive technical settings. The Enhanced version includes features added to Story Mode and GTA Online. Transitioning to the upgraded edition of GTA 5 is optional, and since its PC system requirements call for newer hardware, you'll want to make sure your setup can handle the new specs (we've listed those below for reference). A brief list of GTA 5 Enhanced changes include:

Hao's Special Works access for new vehicles and upgrades

access for new vehicles and upgrades Ambient Animals in Southern San Andreas, along with the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge

in Southern San Andreas, along with the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge The Career Progress feature for tracking GTA Online activity

feature for tracking GTA Online activity A new Landing Page and improved introduction to GTA Online

and improved introduction to GTA Online Kernel-based anti-cheat and automated voice chat moderation through Modulate

Option to sign up for a GTA+ Membership

Rockstar will continue to support the previous PC version of GTA 5 that does not include all of those new features as Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy.

There's no GTA Online crossplay between Legacy and Enhanced

This version includes a separate instance of Grand Theft Auto Online, so you can't play with your friends if you remain on GTA 5 Legacy and they're on the new Enhanced version. If you can't find your friends in GTA Online, double check to make sure you're on the same version.

GTA 5 Enhanced gameplay details

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Hao's Special Works in GTA Online

The Hao's Special Works auto shop was once only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online, but now PC players can roll into the LS Car Meet for new vehicles and customization. Rockstar also outlined new upgrades for a longer list of vehicles available for a spin in Hao's Special Works Time Trials, Premium Test Rides, and HSW Races. Some of these are among the fastest cars in GTA Online—worth noting if you're ever feeling a bit jealous of a console player's ride.

GTA Online Enhanced cars include:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

Karin S95 (Sports)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

Upgradeable cars in GTA 5 Enhanced:

Super: Principe Deveste Eight, Överflöd Entity MT

Sports: Bravado Banshee, Bravado Banshee GTS, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Penaud La Coureuse, Übermacht Niobe

Sports Classic: Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo Classic

Muscle: Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Vigero ZX, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Coupe: Annis Euros X32, Übermacht Sentinel XS

Off-Road: Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Firebolt ASP

SUV: Karin Vivanite, Weeny Issi Rally

Motorcycle: Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Compact: Grotti Brioso R/A

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Ambient Animals and other GTA 5 Enhanced features

New rides aren't the only thing GTA 5 Enhanced is packing, the PC update's Ambient Animals update for GTA Online adds a bustling wildlife system to Southern San Andreas. Some of the new fauna are pretty chill to hang, like the deer or birds, while others, like wild cougars, won't hesitate to take you down. So respect nature and all that.

You can also shoot photographs of GTA Online's added animals in a daily Wildlife Photography Challenge. The LS Tourist Board asks for three different animal photographs as part of that daily, random rotation.



Above all else, PC players hopeful for official Rockstar support pushing a decade's worth of hardware upgrades should finally see some payoffs in Enhanced's technical improvements. Since those new PC specs require an SSD as part of its minimum ask, you'll of course see faster loading times. There's also DualSense support with adaptive triggers. As for major visual upgrades, GTA 5 Enhanced should look a lot better with graphic updates that include:

Ray tracing, with global illumination and ambient occlusion

Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR1 / FSR3 support

Support for higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and framerates

Then there's the new option for PC players to grab a GTA+ Membership. It's cool and all, adding things like The Vinewood's 100 car garage and workshop.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition specs

(Image credit: Rockstar)

What are the GTA 5 Enhanced system requirements?

All those new bells and whistles in the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced update come with a bump in system requirements, too. Sure, it's an older game, but the modern refresh makes quite the leap from the original's minimum and recommended specs. Since Rockstar will continue supporting older versions of GTA 5, double-check that old laptop's hardware before committing to the upgrade and make sure you've got an SSD ready to go.

Minimum:

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel i7 4770 or AMD FX 9590

Intel i7 4770 or AMD FX 9590 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1630 4GB or AMD RX 6400 4GB

Nvidia GTX 1630 4GB or AMD RX 6400 4GB Storage: 105GB SSD

Recommended: