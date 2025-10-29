When Irrational picked a new writer for BioShock Infinite, it didn't realise he was in the next room, already working at the studio

Serendipity.

The Outer Worlds 2's senior narrative designer, Joe Fielder, has worn a lot of hats in his 20 plus years in the industry. "I've been a level designer, I've been a puzzle designer, I've been a producer and a director," he tells us. "Sometimes, in the games industry, you take on the job that's offered to you." And that's how he ended up working for Irrational, as a producer on BioShock Infinite.

"I was an art producer and narrative producer for a while on BioShock Infinite," he says. "I'd come in on that as somebody who had also recorded and directed and whatnot. But at a certain point, there was a blind writing test because they were looking to expand their writing team, and I contributed."

He still remembers the first piece of writing he did for BioShock Infinite: "If you played BioShock Infinite, the initial walk into Columbia, where everyone's talking about their perfect day. And it's like the dream of a summer's day—for them, at least. That was my first [time] writing for the game. Those little conversations. So that was fun.

One of them was for cigarettes. "Just little bits of propaganda or humour, like the Minor Victory brand cigarettes," he says. "That was one of the things that I worked on—'The only brand of cigarettes designed especially for kids.'"

