Road to Vostok finally has a playable demo on Steam and it's the most terrified I've ever been of getting shot at in a videogame

Perhaps to our collective detriment, guns in games don't feel as threatening as you'd otherwise expect from implements capable of firing hundreds of lethal projectiles per minute. In a medium where regenerating health, respawn mechanics, and multiplayer balance expectations can turn fully automatic fire into a minor inconvenience, a firearm can signal character archetype, combat playstyle, cosmetic preference, customizability—but it's rare for one to feel like an existential threat.

Road to Vostok, however, manages to make the sound of a single gunshot feel like a small apocalypse.

Final Demo | Road to Vostok - YouTube Watch On

After releasing a series of downloadable demos on its website since 2022, the anticipated survival shooter is making its Steam debut with a Next Fest demo update—the last before its upcoming early access launch, according to developer Antti. As someone who's wished whenever I was playing a battle royale or extraction shooter that I didn't have to worry about competing players who might interrupt my scrounging, I jumped at the chance to pick through this particular post-apocalypse.

What I didn't realize was that I was signing up for the most panicked shootouts I've played in a videogame.

After the tutorial's brief primer on controls and mechanics, I emerged from my cabin along the Finland-Russia border with a handgun, a pocketful of bullets, a single tourniquet, and a hunger for scavenging. The first thing I noticed is that Road to Vostok is quiet. As I started picking my way through nearby homes, the most striking thing was the silence.

(Image credit: Road to Vostok)

The loudest thing in the woodland village environs were my own feet. Otherwise, as I assembled a growing collection of cold medicine and canned meat, the only sounds were the doors I closed behind me and the faint fluttering of a flag rustling on its pole outside.

And then, as I considered the contents of a cupboard, there was the crack of a rifle shot.

In most other games, things usually get very loud after an initial gunshot as enemies start screaming and emptying their magazines. Here, there wasn't even a second shot or rushing footsteps. There was just the chilling realization that somebody had seen me through a window and their gun had a longer range than mine.

(Image credit: Road to Vostok)

After cowering in a corner for a few panicked seconds, I creeped towards the windows—nothing. Another shot rang out as I slid out the house's side entrance, but this time I saw the shooter: a balaclava'd rifleman who backed around the corner of a building across the street as I sent a trio of futile shots over his shoulder. And as I sprinted across the road for a better position, I saw a second bandit emerging from the neighboring house.

Guns aren't reduced to 'click to fire and R to reload' in Road to Vostok. Detachable magazines have to be manually loaded before use, while integrated magazines in bolt action rifles and pump shotguns require you to press a button to enter a loading mode where you load cartridges with individual mouse clicks. It's a more intimate set of gun mechanics that puts the threat of a gunfight in more tactile terms.

The HUD, for instance, has no ammo counter. To check how many shots I had to work with as I prepped to face my pair of assailants, I had to hit the V key to quickly remove my pistol's magazine and glance at the remaining rounds: 12 left, which—assuming things didn't get ugly—should've been more than enough.

(Image credit: Road to Vostok)

Things immediately got ugly. I swung around the corner of the house and took out the first shooter, but not before he hit me with two shots—one of which, a glaring red indicator on the HUD informed me, I took to the head. And as I soon realized while flailing at my inventory screen and watching my health drain, my lone tourniquet doesn't help with head wounds.

I bled out a few seconds after shooting the second bandit on the front lawn. My next save went a little bitter. Before I died, I found a full box of matches.

Road to Vostok doesn't have a full release date yet, but you can play the demo on Steam now.