Stalker Trilogy fixes the issue that made me melt my PC with infinite quicksaves and repairs the blurry textures that have blighted players for months

After the revolution, quicksaves will work thus: rather than a single slot which is constantly overwriting itself, you will have multiple, with only the oldest getting overwritten when you hit your limit. Even better, you will be able to select—your own self—how many such slots you keep in circulation. Want 100 running quicksaves? Fill your boots. Autosaves will also work like this.

The world will be beautiful and everyone will be happy, but you can have too much of a good thing. The Stalker remasters proved that when they released in May. The dolled-up re-dos of the original X-Ray-engine games had an issue where your quicksaves would just sort of, well, accumulate. Infinitely. By the end of my time with Shadow of Chornobyl, I had easily 200+ saves amassed in some dank recess of my PC, and actually trying to open the Load Game menu reduced the game to a drunken crawl.

But no more. As of patch 1.2, released yesterday, the trilogy now has a quicksave limit of a sober 15 (though my thick tomes of old saves remain untouched), ruining my ability to ruin my computer.

On top of that, GSC also claims to have found a fix for the image blurriness issue that was seemingly epidemic across players' machines (but which I, out of sheer dumb luck, didn't run into at all), which has been one of the remasters' biggest bugbears since release. Reports so far indicate that, ladies and gentlemen, we got it.

Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Aside from that? Patch stuff. The three Stalkers should crash less, bug out less, and run better than they did before. I'll attach the full notes below, but the only two bulletpoints I feel keen to point out are that A-Life should be a little less buggy in combat now, and GSC has restored the console commands that let you fly around the map. Which is handier than it sounds: sometimes items and stashes freak out and end up in places where your puny human arms can't reach. Such is life in the Zone.

Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition Patch 1.2 notes

Stability improvements—fixed multiple crashes on all platforms

Fixed image blurriness issue

Fixed foliage texture detail and long-distance LOD's

Added a "mipmap bias" value setting (ranging from 0 to -2) for the greater texture detail while using FSR feature

Fixed several shading issues with SSGI (Screen Space Global Illumination)

Implemented quick-save with a limit up to 15 saves (Old quick-saves will remain untouched)

Implemented several fixes for combat A-life behavior

Returned the demo_record and demo_play commands

Fixed several audio corruption and audio sync issues across all titles

[COP] Adjusted iron-sights for AKM-74/2 and SA Avalanche weapons

[CS] Fixed several item descriptions