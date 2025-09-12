Stalker remasters hit 1.3 as GSC back-ports quick-inventory slots from Call of Prypiat to all 3 games

I suppose in an ideal world, games would launch and then never need updates at all, but I won't pretend I'm not just a little happy to live in a world where the original Stalker games are getting patches again.

To rectify a few more issues with the remasters of Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Prypiat, GSC has just released a 1.3 patch for the entire remastered trilogy.

After two months in the oven, 1.3 brings all the stuff you expect: bug fixes, tweaks, curtailed crashes, but most importantly—Shadow of Chornobyl and Clear Sky now both have quick slots, just like Call of Prypiat. This is an incredible day. It's morning in the Zone.

If it's been a while since you fired up CoP, those are the slots—bound to F1, F2, F3, and F4—that let you quickly use items in your inventory without having to pull up the whole equipment screen and laboriously sift through everything you're carrying. By default, they're set to use stuff like medkits, bandages, food, but you can drag whatever you like in there.

It's a small quality-of-life feature, but its absence made SoC and CS just that little harder to go back to in the modern era, and having it across the trilogy is an unalloyed good. That aside, GSC also gave top billing to a "Major overhaul to make fonts more familiar to veteran stalkers," as well as "increased font size for better readability on Steam Deck."

And then, well, a bunch of crash fixes and the like, which I'll list below. Something interesting, though, is that GSC went and used a bunch of fixes from the Stalker community for this one, and says that "Their contributions are acknowledged in the updated credits."

These are almost entirely script and config fixes, but if you ever notice that your PDA headers no longer have incorrect colours, you can thank the power of volunteer action.

Here are the patch notes in full:

Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – Enhanced Edition Patch 1.3

What’s New

QoL Feature : Added quick slots for Shadow of Chornobyl (SoC) and Clear Sky (CS), functioning the same as in Call of Prypiat (CoP). Open the settings menu Proceed to 'Game' tab Use 'Enable quick slots' checkbox to toggle the quick slots

: Added quick slots for Shadow of Chornobyl (SoC) and Clear Sky (CS), functioning the same as in Call of Prypiat (CoP). Fixed mouse simulation gyroscope support for better experience on Steam Deck

Added auto-switching between gamepad and keyboard input on consoles

Bug Fixes

Fonts : Major overhaul to make fonts more familiar to veteran stalkers and increased font size for better readability on Steam Deck.

: Major overhaul to make fonts more familiar to veteran stalkers and increased font size for better readability on Steam Deck. Fixed incorrect animations for bolts and knife.

Fixed sky blurriness issue.

Updated application icons.

Adjusted artifact spawn chances.

Fixed FSR sharpness slider being always active.

Corrected overlapped textures on energy drinks.

Fixed hand animations for SEVA suit.

Resolved issue where stash information was given twice from different corpses, duplicating contents.

Standardized Control_inertion_factor across all weapons.

Fixed achievements not triggering without deleting progress_data.ltx.

Eliminated "NPC doesn't have enough money" error when selling many items to NPCs with infinite money.

Applied multiple console-related fixes.

Addressed most frequent crashes.

Enabled binding for side mouse buttons.

Fixed optic sights for 16:9 aspect ratio.

Corrected key binds for PDA [SoC].

Fixed several HUD visual issues [SoC].

Restored input functionality after using quick slot attachment with disabled quick slots [SoC].

Fixed HUD overlaps for health and armor bars [SoC].

Added missing Wild Territory section to minimap [SoC].

Ensured unique suit effects function correctly [SoC].

Enabled ESC key to close inventory context menu [SoC].

Fixed "START" button on controller closing dialogues [CS].

Resolved stash info purchase and save/load issues [CS].

Corrected Exoskeleton upgrade descriptions [CS].

Fixed Mipmap bias option altering antialiasing when changed via controller [CS].

Removed persistent stash markers after looting when info was gained twice [CS].

Fixed UI issues in menus [CoP].

Prevented picking up quest items multiple times [CoP].

Corrected localization inconsistencies [CoP].

Fixed "Intermittent psy-emissions" quest issue where quest controller didn’t spawn if the player had already looted the artifact [CoP].

Adjusted ammo and fire mode text alignment [CoP].

Fixed Rookie Village stalkers permanently hiding in ambush after "Protect the Rookie Camp" quest [SoC].

Enabled custom names for manual saves [SoC/CS/CoP].

Prevented dropping trader inventory items using the Drop key (G by default) [CS].

Various stability improvements and minor fixes.

Community Contributions

C++ Code Fixes

[SoC/CS] Fixed hunger damage not applying during bleeding due to incorrect check.

[SoC/CS/CoP] Corrected particle effects for electric and fire poltergeists appearing at world zero coordinates.

[CS] Fixed incorrect header color in PDA messages and subtitles during fade-out.

[SoC/CS] Corrected loading screen using CoP font settings and loading bar behavior.

[CS/CoP] Fixed reversed solar coordinates causing sun movement from west to east.

[SoC/CS/CoP] Adjusted rank-to-accuracy formula to prevent NPCs near rank 89 from having pinpoint accuracy.

[SoC/CS] Removed rank-to-accuracy cap at 100, ensuring proper scaling for novice ranks.

[SoC/CS/CoP] Fixed "out of money" error for NPCs with infinite funds during bulk sales.

[SoC/CS/CoP] Corrected item placement on incorrect Y coordinates due to AI-grid tying.

SoC Scripts/Configs Fixes

Fixed doubled PSI emission audio, visual effector, and hit intensity on save/reload.

Corrected task icons in dialogue and message history due to incorrect ID checks.

Fixed item spawn chances in boxes and corpses, ensuring proper fractional values.

Enabled bloodsuckers to occupy Cordon mill after retrieving military documents.

Allowed pseudogiants to occupy Prypiat stadium.

Removed bloodsucker respawner causing unintended spawns on Cordon.

Prevented Duty & Freedom squads from returning to Radar crossroads when player leaves.

Fixed Skull squad and Nimble returning to initial locations after player departure.

Ensured "Freedom vs Duty" challenge unlocks correctly based on faction relationships.

Added psy dog to Marked One’s mutant kill statistics.

Unlocked weapon hiding tutorial encyclopedia entry after display.

Updated Martha’s max fire distance value.

Fixed GP37 grenade launcher animation on holstering.

Corrected NPC voiceovers for gasmask visuals.

Removed Sidorovich’s door unlock sound before first quest.

Adjusted randomized money amounts for NPCs based on rank.

Ensured traders like Skinflint have appropriate money amounts.

Fixed conditions for four stashes.

Corrected Guardian of Freedom armor third-person model.

Fixed monolithian spawning in X19.

Adjusted trade lists for correct item availability and pricing.

Added generic voiceover for Kruglov in Wild Territory.

Removed Max’s extra Walker pistol.

Assigned correct ammo for monolithians attacking Barrier.

Fixed task icons in PDA.

Corrected ammo spawns for Big Ben NPCs.

Fixed faction relationship changes in tasks.

Enabled VOG-25 grenade drops from corpses.

Added VOG-25 spawns for NPCs with specific weapons.

CS Scripts/Configs Fixes

Fixed stash state assignments on save/load, preventing duplicate or inaccessible stashes.

Added "Put to slot" and "Put to backpack" context menu options for artifact detectors.

Ensured "Decent Start" and "Gun Baron" achievements count Veles/Vintar correctly.

Prevented guides from leading to the player’s current camp.

Fixed Strelok’s health bar behavior during CNPP sequence.

Preserved Strelok shot cooldown on save/load.

Assigned correct dialogue for Major Khaletsky’s Agent.

Enabled giving unique/upgraded weapons to specific NPCs after quest completion.

Added stash purchase dialogue for Mister and Semyon Semyonovich.

Fixed item spawn chance fractions in boxes and corpses.

Ensured Flea Market guide services availability at night.

Corrected subtitle icons and names for various NPCs.

Fixed Hospital monolithian sniper icon.

Assigned correct ammo for NPCs’ primary/secondary weapons.

Added dedicated mercenary voice acting.

Fixed upgrade icons and descriptions for multiple weapons and armors.

Corrected Exoskeleton armor upgrade descriptions.

Fixed Sidorovich’s faction display in messages.

Adjusted Sakharov’s greetings for quest consistency.

Fixed Yar’s dialogue progression after PDA quest.

Ensured correct ammo spawns for upgraded/quest weapons.

Added RP-74 ammo spawns on NPC death.

Enabled technicians to upgrade pre-upgraded weapons and armors.

CoP Scripts/Configs Fixes