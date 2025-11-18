Overwatch fans are desperately trying to solve a mystery with its newest hero, but Blizzard already revealed the answer

La Lupa | Vendetta Hero Trailer | Overwatch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Ever since the debut trailer for Overwatch 2's new gladiator hero Vendetta, players have been desperately trying to pick it apart to divine what role she'll fit into. Nobody thinks the lady with the big deadly sword is a healer, but they also can't figure out if she's going to be a tank or a damage-dealer.

Usually, Blizzard makes it pretty clear how a character will play in the game, even if their reveal cinematic is mostly focused on their backstory and isn't captured in-game. Vendetta's video is a tricky case because we see her cut apart a robot—pretty damaging by any measure—but also block its shots with her gigantic sword almost like a tank would.

That's not unprecedented: Overwatch already has tank heroes, like Junker Queen, who could easily be mistaken for damage-dealers because they don't carry around a big shield like Reinhardt.

It doesn't help that Blizzard hasn't clarified what role Vendetta will be in the video's description or on social media, leaving it to fans to try to suss out the answer.

But here's the thing: Blizzard, or at least a PR agency representing it, already confirmed Vendetta's role in an email to press right after the trailer went out. PC Gamer, along with other outlets, received the same email that pretty clearly states she's going to be a damage hero.

"Overwatch 2’s 45th Hero steps into a spotlight built on a throne of violence," it reads, "and her new Hero Trailer pulls back the curtain on the Italian Damage Hero who turned her stolen future into a weapon."

Why Blizzard is withholding this info in public promo materials is beyond me. It's possible it's waiting to reveal her role when it releases gameplay footage, as it always does with new heroes. If I had to guess, this was probably a mix up about what details were OK and not OK to send to the press.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This will, understandably, disappoint some players who were hoping the game would get a new tank hero after going a whole year without one. Blizzard doesn't seem to have a set order for what type of heroes it releases, but it's also true that the tank lineup is still in desperate need of more options. Hopefully we'll see a tank show up early next year to help balance things out.

Vendetta won't be in the game until its next season, but you'll be able to play her early for a limited time from November 26 to December 1.