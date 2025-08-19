Not content with making three WW1 first-person shooters already, the creators of Verdun and Isonzo are now making a Gallipoli FPS

BlackMill Games has been making World War 1 shooters for over a decade now, first with Verdun, and then with Tannenberg and Isonzo. Now it's making Gallipoli, which will shift focus to the Middle Eastern theatre, to dramatize the battles between the Triple Entente and the Ottoman Empire.

While it's not as well-known as other WW1 campaigns, the landing at the Gallipoli Peninsula, and the ensuing long stalemate, was an especially bloody encounter. Over ten thousand members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps were killed during the campaign, which is commemorated annually on ANZAC Day in Australia and New Zealand.

For what it's worth, the only other modern videogame depiction of the campaign is in the Battlefield 1 mission The Runner (which itself seems to borrow heavily from Peter Weir's 1981 film Gallipoli).

The move east promises to make BlackMill's fourth WW1 game a little more varied: according to its Steam page it'll traverse "coastal dunes, dry deserts, urban areas and more". In addition to the Gallipoli campaign it'll also move further east to take in the Mesopotamian campaign, which reached as far as modern day Iraq. Players will side with either the Ottoman Empire or the Entente (BlackMill specifies "the British").

As before, Gallipoli is a squad-based shooter heavily focused on choosing a class and sticking with it: If you're the stretcher bearer, you better not be caught sprinting across no man's land to increase your KD ratio. Public matches will be populated with AI bots to accurately convey the sense of scale, though these can be toggled off in custom matches.

It's due to hit Steam some time in 2026, and the reveal trailer is below.

WW1: Gallipoli – Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On