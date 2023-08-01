Sin: Reloaded 'isn't dead' but sure sounds like it's on ice

Developer Nightdive Studios has un-announced SiN: Reloaded, a remastered version of classic FPS SiN that was first announced in 2020 for a 2021 release. The original game was developed by Ritual Entertainment and released in 1998, with Nightdive acquiring the rights in 2020 and re-releasing it with its expansion as SiN Gold.

"You may have noticed that there have not been any updates on SiN: Reloaded in quite some time and there’s a good reason for that," said the studio in a new update to the game's Steam page. "As we've been focusing on other projects that exceeded the expected period of development due to reasons that have been stated several times until now, this unfortunately had an impact on some of our other titles, including SiN."

This is a pretty clear reference to Nightdive's System Shock remake , which turned out great but was originally scheduled for release in 2021 before multiple delays . SiN: Reloaded's original announcement trailer is interesting in this context, because it looks like what was initially planned was a fairly straightforward visual upgrade with the game untouched. It looks considerably less ambitious than what was done with System Shock which, while faithful to the original game, is visually overhauled to a much greater degree.

Nightdive says "the project isn’t dead and we will continue to tackle SiN: Reloaded, but at a later date," adding that "the project will also go through some changes which we are not ready to analyze yet."