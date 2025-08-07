Marathon will be out before March 2026, says Sony CFO—but 'this is not a commitment'

Marathon's grand unveiling earlier this year did not, I suspect, go as Sony hoped. Gameplay reveals were met with overwhelmingly negative reaction. Then, a scandal over stolen art and a subsequent report of morale at the studio in "free fall". Finally, an indefinite delay, with a new release date to be announced in the autumn.

All that would be troubling enough on its own, but crucially it came only a few months after the spectacular, hugely expensive, studio-killing failure of Concord. There's a serious risk of history repeating itself, and I'm sure I'm not the only one to have wondered whether Sony will actually release Marathon at all, risking another disaster, or simply cut its losses.

(Image credit: Bungie)

For now, at least, the party line hasn't changed. During a Q&A following a financial report (via VGC), CFO Lin Tao not only reaffirmed that a new release date will come in the autumn, but also that "we expect the launch to happen within the fiscal year".

That means before the end of March 2026, in theory, though she did immediately then caveat that with “but, having said that, this is not a commitment. No official announcement has been given yet.”

She also addressed the possibility of cancellation, saying "we believe this launch will happen", but "if this launch is cancelled, we need to do a revision of the valuation". In other words, Sony will need to update its financial projections if it does happen, which sounds like putting it mildly.

(Image credit: Bungie)

It's not the strongest statement of confidence, then, and it's very much still possible that internal reviews around Marathon's future are ongoing. Especially as she then went on to describe some fairly ominous changes at Bungie, reducing its independence going forward and integrating it into PlayStation Studios.

It's not easy to see a positive path forward for Marathon at this point. Regardless of whether the game itself is good or not, the court of public opinion has already made its judgement, and it seems like it can only be folly to just release it in its current form. At the same time, March 2026 doesn't seem likely to allow anywhere near enough time for any kind of substantial rework or pivot.

But if it's simply cancelled, at the same time that Destiny 2 seems in worse trouble than its ever been, it's hard to imagine how Bungie survives—and Sony ends up with even more money lost without a return. The publisher's apparently still committed to live service games going forward, but a lot of not very fun questions hang in the air as we approach the autumn.