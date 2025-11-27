It took a full 10 years but one of Ubisoft's most popular games finally has achievements on Steam
Ubisoft continues to catch up with overdue business on Steam.
"Rainbow Six Siege has Steam achievements" may not immediately strike you as the most interesting news ever, but it is interesting for one simple reason: It took 10 years—an entire decade—to happen.
The big news was announced in a very low-key fashion: "We are pleased to announce that Steam Achievements are now available for Rainbow Six Siege!" Ubisoft wrote on Steam. It also confirmed that, thankfully, the Steam cheevos will be granted retroactively, so you won't have to redo everything you've already done to earn them: Any previously unlocked Ubisoft Connect achievements will be automatically unlocked on Steam the next time you log into the game.
Ubisoft didn't say exactly why a game that came out in 2015, and that transformed itself into the free-to-play Rainbow Six Siege X earlier this year, is suddenly now getting Steam achievements. But at this point I think we can safely say that it's kind of the Ubisoft way: After trying its luck with Epic Games Store exclusivity, Ubisoft came crawling back to Steam (just like everyone else) in 2024, and it's been slowly but surely adding achievements to long-neglected games ever since.
A Short and Not Necessarily Comprehensive History of Ubisoft Taking Way Too Damn Long to Add Achievements to its Games on Steam, in chronological order:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Two years
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag - 11 years
- Watch Dogs 2 - Nine years
- Assassin's Creed 3 - 13 years
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - 12 years
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist - 12 years
In that light, then, Rainbow Six Siege getting achievements on Steam 10 years after it launched is not all that unusual. I do still think it's a little weird, though, but also good news for Siege players and cheevo collectors alike. You can never have too many achievements, right?
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
