Ubisoft has extended its partnership with the Epic Store

Epic announced today that Ubisoft will continue its relationship with the Epic Games Store. Apparently, the publisher was happy with its decision to release The Division 2 on Epic's client (and not Steam), and will be releasing "several" more games that way—though which ones, Epic can't say yet. Ubisoft will announce that in the near future.

In addition, Ubisoft will be integrating its Uplay social features with Epic's, so that users can share friends between the two services.

At its GDC 2019 keynote, Epic also revealed that Control, The Outer Worlds, and several other games will be coming to the Epic Games Store. Read all about that here.