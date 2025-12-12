C'mon, Remedy, you can't use the words 'Rise and Shine' in your TGA trailer—don't you know you're hurting all those hopeful fans in r/Halflife?

Hope springs eternal, and there's no better evidence of that than the members of subreddit r/Halflife, who have been waiting all year for the announcement of Half-Life 3, or Half-Life X, or whatever the next Half-Life game will be called.

Granted, they've worked themself into a frenzy despite a lack of what might be called evidence that the HL3/X announcement would take place before the end of 2025: there were a few vague tweets, but not much else to go on. On the other hand, Valve is poised to release a bunch of new gaming hardware early next year, and it would make sense to have some new software to go along with it.

Either way, these fans have been sadly watching the final days of December slowly tick away, one by one, with no sign of a Half-Life 3/X announcement—which means they've pinned pretty much all their hopes on the announcement coming at The Game Awards. Which just ended. Without a HL3/X announcement.

That makes it especially cruel that a different developer revealed a different trailer that used a phrase that nearly everyone associates with Valve's Half-Life 2.

In a post bluntly and suitably titled OH FUCK YOU, one member of r/Halflife registered their disapproval with Remedy using G-Man's most famous line, "Rise and shine," in the trailer for Control Resonant.

It was met with agreement from other members of the sub. "FELL FOR IT AGAIN AWARD!" one user posted.

"HOLY HELL GAVE ME AN HEART ATTACK MAN" said another. "WHAT THE FUCK" said a third.

I concur. That is extremely bad form, Remedy! The sweet yet delusional members of r/Halflife are already swapping out their syringes of Hopium and replacing them with Copium—you didn't need to also jab them with Nopium, did you?

That said, Control Resonant does look pretty good, and we'll probably be playing that long before we ever get a real whiff of Half-Life 3. Here's the trailer:

CONTROL Resonant – Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On