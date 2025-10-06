'I will die on this hill': Battlefield 6 players want DICE to edit the 'Resident Evil quickturn' or remove it entirely, but some aren't so sure

We are just days away from the floodgates opening and everyone finally getting to jump into Battlefield 6's full release. But as the excitement builds, there's also a fair amount of dread, though not about anything too sinister; instead, players can't decide if they like the quickturn mechanic that sort of turns you into an owl.

"DICE, this flicking feature is way too fast. It is actually a cool feature, but the duration needs to be longer," player Mr-Too-Cool says. "If they are unwilling to do that, then remove it entirely. Adding a one-second duration to it would be an easy fix a dev can do in less than an hour."

I never like to impose timeframes on fixes or changes, as I personally have no idea how long it would take for a dev to actually do this and have even less of a clue as to what repercussions there'd be after just jumping in to change one thing in a speedy manner. But I do agree that this quickturn feature is a little odd.

In a game that prides itself on realism, or at least being more realistic than its competitors, having an ability that allows you to 180 on a dime doesn't really fit. And then there's the sweats, players who can spin around in a nanosecond and shoot your dome off just for looking at you funny, but that probably just boils down to a skill issue on my part, so I won't whine too much about it.

Alternatively, some players seem to like this feature, or at the very least don't think it presents too much of a realism problem: "To be fair, anyone turning fast on a mouse looks unnatural even in previous Battlefield games. I have a video saved of a friend turning fast while on a turret on a boat, and it's hilarious how unnatural it looks."

Weirdly, I think all of this focus on such a small issue is actually a bit of a win. There could be much bigger problems dividing the playerbase, and while some more heated arguments may emerge once the game is finally out, the debate whether quickturn should stay as is or not is mild enough to quell my fears that Battlefield 6 may just launch without a hitch.