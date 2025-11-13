FPS ship battler Wildgate has struggled to find players on Steam since launch, but its next update could give it a second chance

The Emergence update aims to improve the new player experience with two new modes.

A piece of key art for Wildgate&#039;s Emergence update. An alien character with glowing purple hair tentacles floats in space and is surrounded by space ships.
(Image credit: Moonshot Games)

It's been rough watching the muted response to Wildgate over the last few months. While people on the subreddit study the Steam player numbers and offer armchair designer-style solutions, the actual developers have continued to work on improving the most abrasive parts of the game.

None of those updates, nor any price discounts, have been able to spark interest in players who either stopped playing or missed it entirely on the busy store pages of Steam. The Steam concurrents have dropped into the double digits and haven't had a noticeable uptick in several weeks.

Image 1 of 5
A promotional screenshot of Wildgate. A menu page with four game modes, including Explore the Reach, Treasure Hunt, Fleet Battle, and Artifact Brawl.
(Image credit: Moonshot Games)
