Finally, a climate change solution: This free game lets you shoot a tornado with a shotgun

Fans of Twister rejoice, there's finally a game that lets you take down tornadoes in the least realistic way possible—and it's free!

Kill the Twister, a free indie game that's exactly what it sounds like, launched on Steam this month and you don't even need to add it to your wishlist since it's a free game at the time of writing. In this "self-contained FPS boss fight against a massive tornado," you take on the role of "the Weatherman," who's job apparently includes physical confrontations with the weather.

While Kill the Twister is short at just 30 minutes, it has plenty of replay value since the gameplay is focused on mastering its snappy movement system. There are also different difficulty settings if you're looking for more (or less) of a challenge from your twister foe.

Combat requires deftly dodging flying debris while tossing explosives and trying to shoot down the tornado (but don't worry, you can take a break in the office between runs).

It's also worth noting that Kill the Twister won't kill your PC because it's super lightweight, requiring just 200MB of storage and only 2GB of RAM.

I went ahead and tried out Kill the Twister myself and it lives up to the advertising—you kill a tornado with barrels and a gun (or, more often, die trying). The graphics remind me of an old-school horror game, but that adds to the charm. As goofy as the premise is, the combat is satisfyingly challenging, especially figuring out how to navigate between flying chunks of debris to get to more crates and barrels.

If you want a quick, fun, and relatively mindless FPS game to jump into, Kill the Twister is worth trying out. I wish it had co-op so I could shoot at tornadoes with my friends, but you can't really complain when it's a free game.