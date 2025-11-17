Digging into Escape From Tarkov's 1.0 release? In classic Battlestate Games fare, there's an ultra-rare LEDX that spawns in the tutorial, and if you miss it you'll need to find a whole extra LEDX later to either upgrade your MedBay to level 3, or hand it in for the late-game quest, Private Clinic.

Even if you're a gigachad who's unruffled about finding a Leddy, picking it up in the tutorial could net you a cool two million rubles to kickstart the game. It's good enough that when I found it for myself during my tutorial for the game's PvP mode, I immediately reset my PvE account and went to grab it for myself.

So, how do you get said LEDX? If you're about to start the Escape From Tarkov tutorial, or you are considering wiping your account just to grab it, here's what you need to do, plus some other handy items to grab during the tutorial:

1. Go through the tutorial

(Image credit: Battlestate Games)

You'll start the tutorial by dusting yourself off in the Terragroup Building in Ground Zero. Escape From Tarkov is generally pretty open-ended, but the tutorial map has a lot of fenced off areas aimed at funnelling you through a quick introduction to the game's systems. Make sure to grab some meds from the table next to the spawn and the MPX from the body (plus its mags on the floor), as you move down the corridor towards the car park, making short work of everyone you meet before you reach the hotel.

2. Go into the Skyside Business Center

(Image credit: Battlestate Games)

After you fight the scavs in the street, you'll enter the Skyside Business Center, where you'll get a warning about your energy and hydration levels. The game pulls a trick here and puts you at 15/15 so you'll need to eat and drink to keep yourself in the fight. Now, head through the corridors and down the stairs to enter the medical area.

3. Acquire the LEDX

(Image credit: Battlestate Games)

Once you're in the medbay, you'll need to head towards the bodies under white sheets on the right side of room. There are scavs outside, so shoot them if they attack you, but otherwise you should head right as soon as you enter the room. Find the two bodies, and then look near the right foot of the left-side body to see the tiniest sliver of an LEDX poking out at you from under the tarp.

Your extract is just outside past three more Scavs, so you should be fine getting the LEDX out from here. I'm not sure if you can actually die during the tutorial anyway, but better to avoid it when the prize on the line is this LEDX.

Once you've got the LEDX out, make sure to put it somewhere safe. At level 35 you get the Private Clinic quest where you can get a THICC items case, one of the best storage solutions in the game, for handing in a single LEDX and an Ophthalmoscope. The Ophthalmoscope is easy to find but the LEDX is very difficult.

You can also use a LEDX to upgrade your Medbay to level 3, but as the 1.0 launch removed the found-in-raid requirements for several hideout upgrade items, I don't know if you will need a FIR LEDX for that quest. If you are an experienced player, you can sell this immediately to Therapist for 600k if you want, but I'd probably hold onto it until you can access the player-economy-driven Flea Market, where it should sell for double the price.