How to solve each mystery in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Solving each mystery in Destiny 2's new The Edge of Fate expansion is a great way to get Tier 2 gear, as it's guaranteed to drop from each chest you open. The only caveat is that you'll need upgrades acquired on Kepler to open these ability chests. If you don't have said upgrade, you'll get a little message prompt, but each one has a symbol at the end of it that matches one of the Kepler abilities in the triumphs menu.

Each mystery will also show up on your map when you've acquired its relevant upgrade, so you can return there later and crack it open for better armour and guns. There are four Kepler abilities altogether, each of which have varying upgrade levels. Here I'll explain how to get them all and open their relevant chests.

"Requires highly concentrated unknown energy" (Matterspark)

Image 1 of 3 You'll have to charge generators to unshield Matterspark chests (Image credit: Bungie) There are also vex generators you can charge (Image credit: Bungie) You'll need Matterspark level 2 to unshield these chests (Image credit: Bungie)

The first mystery chests you encounter in The Edge of Fate are Matterspark chests, requiring you to use your ball form's attacks to charge batteries and remove the forcefields blocking them. You're going to be doing this a lot in the campaign, so you'll definitely get used to it.

The second kind of Matterspark chest—which you'll be introduced to in the Central Academy Strangelet quest—specifically while fighting the gate lord in the final mission, is a vex pillar you can also charge to remove the barrier on the chest. It looks like a floating block with a white cube in the centre.

The final Matterspark mystery chest variation requires the level 2 upgrade. You'll have to complete the Exile's Accord Strangelet and Central Academy Strangelet quest chains, and The Outer Steppes Strangelet quest that unlocks after those. Doing all of this lets you undertake The Gorge Strangelet quest chain, which unlocks the Matterspark level 2 upgrade inbetween two of the missions.

These final Matterspark chests are shielded by blocky vex conflux pylons with a circular face, saying "Requires a highly concentrated unknown energy". To unblock these with Matterspark level 2, you need to transform, charge your shield-breaking pulse by collecting glowing orbs, and then use the pulse near the construct to break the barrier.

"Requires knowledge of an unfamiliar language" (Rosetta)

Image 1 of 2 Once you have Rosetta you can simply unlock the chests (Image credit: Bungie) You'll need a higher level of Rosetta for some chests (Image credit: Bungie)

These mystery chests require the Rosetta upgrade and each give the prompt "Requires more knowledge of an unfamiliar language" or "Requires in-depth knowledge of an unfamiliar language" for level 2. Once you have it, all you need to do is open them to get the loot inside.

You'll get Rosetta level 1 through the main story shortly after you arrive at the Aion settlement in the Caldera, then level 2 will come from the Central Academy Strangelet quest which appears alongside the Exile's Accord Strangelet quest shortly after that.

"Requires upgraded Fallen tech" (Relocator)

You can also open Relocator chests once you have the upgrade (Image credit: Bungie)

These mystery chests require the Relocator and its level 2 upgrade, giving the prompt "Requires upgraded Fallen tech". You can earn both of these through the Exile's Accord Strangelet quest chain, which appears alongside the Central Academy Strangelet quest shortly after you arrive at the Caldera Aion settlement.

Just like the Rosetta upgrade above, these chests don't require you to do anything special—you can essentially just open them once you have the upgrade.

"Requires undiscovered technology" (Mattermorph)

You don't need to "Charge Matter Realignment" to open Mattermorph chests (Image credit: Bungie)

These mystery chests require a bit more progress—you'll have complete both the Exile's Accord Strangelet and the Central Academy Strangelet quest chains, after which, you'll get the Outer Steppe's Strangelet quest, seeing you return to the starting area of the expansion. This quest gives you the Mattermorph upgrade you'll need.

Despite the fact you usually have to acquire a buff and "Charge Matter Realignment" to do stuff with Mattermorph, you can straight up open these chests just the same as with the other upgrades once you have it.