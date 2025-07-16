How to complete the Fallow mission in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Completing the Fallow mission in Destiny 2's new The Edge of Fate expansion is surprisingly tricky because of one specific moment during the final Devastator Mind boss. The rest is relatively straightforward—you Matterspark and fight your way through the Aionian Campus, and get introduced to the Uplifted Choral Minotaurs; enemies you have to defeat to un-shield destructible vex nodes you can then destroy to remove a barrier.

It's a pretty straightforward mechanic, but it's used multiple times over this mission chain, including in the final boss of this particular mission. Below, I explain how to overcome the confusing moment in the final boss, plus I've included a timestamped video from trusty Esoterickk in case you're still puzzled.

How to defeat the Devastator Mind in the Fallow mission

Solo Legendary Campaign - Mission "Fallow" [Edge of Fate] - YouTube Watch On

After you've chipped down the first third of the Devastator Mind's health bar, it'll go immune (of course), and you'll have to take down its shields. To do this you need to:

Defeat an Uplifted Choral Minotaur (there's one on either side of the arena) Shoot the vex node to unshield the Matterspark tunnel entrance (you can see a white line leading from the node to the blocked tunnel entrance in case you're unsure where it is) Transform into a Matterspark in the centre of the arena and drop into the unshielded tunnel to get past the vex barrier Shoot the glowing yellow shield generator where you pop up Damage the boss for a third of its health Rinse and repeat on the other side, too

It seems the part most people are stuck on is what to do after you kill the minotaur and destroy the vex node. As mentioned, you'll need to become a Matterspark and enter the tunnel you've just unshielded on either side of the arena. You can see a white line from each vex node pointing to each tunnel entrance before you destroy it.

When facing the far end of the arena, the one on the right side is in the very centre of the raised platform, while the one on the left is to the right of the staircase leading up to the vex barrier. Once you've taken down a shield generator, you'll be able to deal another third of the boss's health, meaning once both are done, you can defeat it and complete the mission.