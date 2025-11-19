Darktide's second new class is the Hive Scum, its first dual-wielder and drug fiend

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Hive Scum Class Reveal | Cinematic Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Normally crime happens before the police arrive, but Darktide's done things a little bit differently. Its first DLC class was the law-enforcing Arbites, and its second has just been announced as the law-breaking Hive Scum. Though technically, the Hive Scum is also here to enforce order—they're fixers working for the crime lords of Tertium Hive who have realized plague daemons are bad for business.

The trailer showcases the Hive Scum's crowbar, one of the class' improvised melee weapons (they can also swing a saw), as well as their dual-wielded guns. For the first time in Darktide you'll be able to go full Rise of the Triad with either autopistols or stub pistols. You can also dual-wield shivs in melee.

The Hive Scum's other selling point is better living through chemistry. They can buff themselves with a customizable stimm called the Cartel Special and turn their drugs against enemies by throwing chem bombs and coating their saw in a variety of toxins.

Like all of Darktide's player-characters the Hive Scum gets plenty of cosmetic options, with full-body tattoos and punk hairstyles, and they're the only class to have access to face paints so far. The other thing that marks them out is that they're locals. Where most of the dubious heroes of Darktide come from other worlds like Cadia, the Hive Scum are protecting their homes (and their stimm labs). It'll be interesting to see how the ongoing story of Darktide incorporates them—presumably with something like the Arbites' bespoke introduction.

The Hive Scum Class DLC will be available on December 2, along with a Cosmetic Upgrade DLC if you want even more hairstyle, outfit, tattoo, and weapon skin options.