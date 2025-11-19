Darktide's second new class is the Hive Scum, its first dual-wielder and drug fiend
"I am very much not the law."
Normally crime happens before the police arrive, but Darktide's done things a little bit differently. Its first DLC class was the law-enforcing Arbites, and its second has just been announced as the law-breaking Hive Scum. Though technically, the Hive Scum is also here to enforce order—they're fixers working for the crime lords of Tertium Hive who have realized plague daemons are bad for business.
The trailer showcases the Hive Scum's crowbar, one of the class' improvised melee weapons (they can also swing a saw), as well as their dual-wielded guns. For the first time in Darktide you'll be able to go full Rise of the Triad with either autopistols or stub pistols. You can also dual-wield shivs in melee.
The Hive Scum's other selling point is better living through chemistry. They can buff themselves with a customizable stimm called the Cartel Special and turn their drugs against enemies by throwing chem bombs and coating their saw in a variety of toxins.
Like all of Darktide's player-characters the Hive Scum gets plenty of cosmetic options, with full-body tattoos and punk hairstyles, and they're the only class to have access to face paints so far. The other thing that marks them out is that they're locals. Where most of the dubious heroes of Darktide come from other worlds like Cadia, the Hive Scum are protecting their homes (and their stimm labs). It'll be interesting to see how the ongoing story of Darktide incorporates them—presumably with something like the Arbites' bespoke introduction.
The Hive Scum Class DLC will be available on December 2, along with a Cosmetic Upgrade DLC if you want even more hairstyle, outfit, tattoo, and weapon skin options.
Best Warhammer games: Fantasy epics
Best Warhammer 40K games: The complete ranking
Best Warhammer TTRPGs: Across all three settings
Best Warhammer 40K books: Grimdark novels
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.