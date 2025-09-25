Borderlands 4 is full of references, and there's perhaps none more iconic than the Wombo Combo. This legendary assault rifle calls back to the infamous Super Smash Bros. Melee match in which the commentators lose their minds when a player pulls off a move of the same name. Living up to its history, the Wombo Combo in Borderlands 4 shoots two barrels at once: One is your standard assault rifle, while the other is a grenade launcher.

Saying the Wombo Combo hits like a truck is an understatement, making it one of the best guns for both mobbing and bosses, even without the bonkers splash damage Rafa build. Such power surely comes with a catch, and you're right, it does: it's very easy to blow yourself up with it if you're not careful. Here's what you need to do to get the Wombo Combo.

How to get the Wombo Combo in Borderlands 4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox) (Image credit: Gearbox)

You can farm for the Wombo Combo from the Rippa Roadbirds bosses in the Saw's Clench Ripper drill site, in the north of the Ruined Sumplands, Carcadia Burn. The Rippa Roadbirds are a flying boss trio, comprised of Lil' Grunt, Baby Grunt, and Gruntabulous Vork. Kill all three for a chance at the Wombo Combo.

Like every drill site, Saw's Clench has vending machines to sell gear and restock, and a Moxxi's Big Encore machine to respawn the Rippa Roadbirds once you've beaten them for the first time. However, for some odd reason, this drill site doesn't have a simple path back to reset the farm. To leave the arena, you actually have to spawn your vehicle at the base of the ledge, jump, and then dismount your vehicle in the air to get more height to reach the ledge. And yes, you have to do this every time. It's a chore.

As mentioned, the Wombo Combo automatically fires rockets from its underbarrel launcher every few seconds, and these pack one hell of a punch. While it can come in any element (so get the best one for your build, like radiation for a Neutron Capture Harlowe build, or even multiple copies), the rockets always deal kinetic damage. That might sound like a downside, but kinetic is the most versatile damage type, being equally effective against all resistances.

You might call it overkill, but you can actually pair the Wombo Combo with the Bullet Hose Vladof enhancement as a sneaky upgrade. Rockets are triggered every eight shots, so having a 30% chance to fire a bonus projectile can speed up the rate at which rockets spawn.