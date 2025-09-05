Battlefield 6's Assault Class is finally getting a signature gadget that can rival the motion sensor and blowtorch: A ladder

The Assault class for Battlefield 6 is getting a small upgrade in terms of its signature gadget. Instead of the old-school adrenaline injector, which grants temporary buffs like speed increase, explosive resistance, and super hearing, the basic grunts of Battlefield 6 will be granted the power and responsibility to wield a ladder.

"Provide your team with access to higher ledges and new points of entry," a Battlefield 6 post reads. "The Assault Ladder can also be used as a ramp depending on placement angle." This'll actually be a huge help for those who want to take advantage of the verticality that the Battlefield 6 maps offer, or just want to be able to easily traverse the map after it's been completely blown to bits.

This may be slightly old news, but a recent video from Battlefield 6 has sparked some lively debate with players weighing up just how useful this new signature gadget is going to be. "I wonder if two Assaults could combine their ramps to get a vehicle on top of a building," a player says. While I have no doubt that players will use these ladders to get to parts of the map that should be out of bounds, players were already finding ways to do that back in the open beta. I'm hoping that the line will be drawn at tanks getting up to the top floor.

But even if they can't act as a lift for tanks, players seem to think that the ladders are still a step up from injectors. "All the other classes have something that helps their teammates, but the pen only really benefits the player," one player points out. "The injector already doesn't feel very useful to begin with, and having it be the signature gadget and building training paths around it just doesn't make much sense to me."

Honestly, I hardly ever use the injector when I'm playing Assault class, and whenever I do, I don't feel like I reap too many of the benefits. The health and explosive resistance come in handy for sure, but the hearing buff never really points someone out who I didn't already spot coming my way.

So while the Assault Ladder may lead to some absolutely dreadful hacks, which I'm sure players are already plotting, I'm excited to see the Assault Class get a new signature gadget that can help the rest of their team as much as themselves.