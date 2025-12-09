Battlefield 6 Winter Offensive update introduces annoying stuttering issue that's apparently fixed by turning off your Steam friends list
A temporary fix to an irritating new bug.
Battlefield 6's Winter Offensive update rolled out today, adding a snowy map variant, winter-themed cosmetics, a balancing pass, and unfortunately a handful of day one bugs. According to the Battlefield Comms X account, players are reporting buggy menus, incorrect ticket counts in Conquest (this has since been corrected), and nonfunctional tier skipping in the Winter Offensive unlock path.
But worst of all is an annoying stutter that I've encountered on PC. Every minute or two, my client will lock up for a handful of frames, a problem I haven't had once previously in 80+ hours of play. Battlefield Studios has acknowledged this new bug as well, and for now, one possible workaround is to shut down your Steam friends list (assuming that's the platform you're playing on).
A workaround that seems to help some players on Steam is to go offline in the friends menu. Try this if you are on Steam while we investigate this issue for a proper fix. https://t.co/gkXDFQjx5pDecember 9, 2025
"We are actively investigating an issue that is causing in-game stuttering for some players. We will provide further updates as we work toward resolving this issue," the comms account wrote. "A workaround that seems to help some players on Steam is to go offline in the friends menu. Try this if you are on Steam while we investigate this issue for a proper fix."
I tried the workaround and didn't notice any stuttering for a few minutes after going offline, but BF Studios isn't claiming it's a 100 percent fix. A "proper fix" is still on the way—I wouldn't expect it before Wednesday, considering the late hour in Sweden, but maybe we'll get lucky.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
