Brace for more M87A1 and M4A1 spam as the Battlefield 6 beta champions remain undefeated despite balance changes

Rory Norris, Guides Writer (Image credit: Future) Last week I was: getting stuck into Battlefield 6, testing out weapons and all the new maps. This week I've been: observing Battlefield 6's bots in the natural habitat, feeling a lot like David Attenborough.

A lot of things have changed since the Battlefield 6 beta. Biggest of all, weapon recoil and handling have been overhauled to better encourage burst and tap-firing at range, which makes picking off enemies at a distance much more engaging. No longer can you just burst down enemies across the map with the M4A1 carbine. Well, that's a lie, actually. While some things have changed, others certainly have not.

Sure, you'll now have to fire in bursts or even tap fire depending on how distant your target is, but you'll still be outclassing all the assault rifles and DMRs at range with the M4A1. Unlocked at just Rank 2, this trusty carbine dominated the beta, and it apparently still hasn't had its fill; it's all I've wanted to use for my first 25 levels.

With a brisk 900RPM firing rate and solid damage to boot, all you need to do is pull in the recoil with a Double-Port Brake muzzle and Alloy Vertical grip, and you're set. Hell, at Mastery 26, you can get the 50MW Blue laser accessory, which makes it more precise when aiming on the move. Best of all, being a carbine, the M4A1 is nimble.

The other undefeated king of the beta, and unquestionably more controversial, was the M87A1 shotgun. I'm sorry to report that while it's been toned down a fair bit since then, it's still a menace. This shotgun is a consistent one-hit kill at close range, even if that range has been reduced somewhat. Plus, you've still got access to slug rounds, and since this shotgun doesn't really have any other worthwhile attachments, it doesn't particularly matter how expensive it is to equip.

The real kicker is that the Assault class, the most popular class in the beta, still has its assault sling. What's better than just the M4A1 or the M87A1? Both. You'll feel like John Wick killing people with your carbine, then swapping to your shotgun on a dime, and then to your pistol when things get really scrappy and you've exhausted all your ammo.

This class has an answer for anything, and it'll no doubt be the bane of your existence on Battlefield 6's smaller maps once again. It shouldn't be all that surprising, considering there are a good few maps with no vehicles at all or just a tank on either side (goodbye, Engineer).

With this said, there are still a few standout higher-level weapons worth checking out, too, so you're not chained to the M4A1 for eternity. Lacking all recoil, the AK-205 carbine and PW7A2 SMG are unbound by all laws of physics, while the B36A4 is a reliable mid-range assault rifle.

Anyhow, it'll take you quite some time to unlock every weapon in Battlefield 6, since 12 of the 45 guns (including pistols) are actually locked behind some lengthy assignments, so get out there and get blasting.