Battlefield 6 devs have been 'closely tracking player behaviour' to perfect maps and change objective layouts ahead of launch

It seems like everyone and their mum is getting ready for Battlefield 6's open beta, which is taking place later this week, and needless to say, there's been a shedload of preparation that's gone into it, including some scientific map reworks.

I say scientific in a relatively loose sense, as Battlefield Studios has taken data from what players have been doing in maps like Siege of Cairo and how they've navigated the location and made changes accordingly. They've even made a heat map overlay showing player movement, which looks very cool and is extremely impressive to someone like me who passed GCSE sciences and then never looked back.

TWO DAYS TO GO.Pre-Load the #Battlefield6 Open Beta now! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eaYxy4VyD7August 5, 2025

"We've been closely tracking player behaviour and traversal across the different maps played in Battlefield Labs, such as for the below image of Siege of Cairo," an official blog post says. "Using this and other data, we've identified several areas across maps that we've zoned in on and changed to better the flow of movement and the pace at which players traverse and fight each other."

Some of these changes include improved cover, adjusted objective sizes, and "tailored designs to support balanced play for both sides". I don't know what that means, but I do know that I like balanced play.

But the devs aren't stopping there: "As we move into the next phase of map testing, our focus will shift even more toward refining these objective layouts and iterating based on player feedback. Expect further adjustments as we approach the final stages of development."

One big change coming is to Domination, which will see the new revive mechanic added. "We've always loved the fast-paced action of Domination and have been exploring the best way to bring revives into the mode, a core element of Battlefield teamplay that we think really fits," the post continues.

Apparently, the player feedback for this change has been a positive one so far, so I'm quite excited to see it in play for the open beta, if only so I can have another reason to scream at my teammates.

It's easy to get excited for the open beta, I know I am, but amid all this hype, it's important to remember that we won't be experiencing the finished product. "Adapting and implementing feedback takes time, and while Open Beta will give you an early look at the Class system, it's not the final adaptation," the post says. "After the Open Beta has concluded, there will be more opportunities to shape the class experience together before launch through upcoming Battlefield Labs play sessions." So get hyped for more Battlefield 6, but don't get too bogged down with what is and isn't in this open beta.